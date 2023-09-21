UN, Meloni confirms support for Ukraine and launches the Mattei Plan in Africa

Georgie Melons speaks to the UN and his speech has one main objective, the fight against illegal migration. The intervention also serves to extinguish the controversy over Joe Biden’s absence from the reception with a visit to the Ribalta pizzeria New York. “I am convinced – says Meloni in her speech at the Glass Palace – that it is the duty of this organization reject any hypocrisy on this issue and declare a global and uncompromising war on human traffickers“. Government guidelines confirmed: support for Ukraine and condemnation of Russian aggression. Cooperation with Africa in the name of Enrico Matteiin addition to control over Artificial Intelligence.

Meloni asks us to reject hypocrisy on the subject of immigration. Those hypocrisies that over time “have done enrich traffickers disproportionately“. And to fight them with every means to face the emergency. While on the other side they must be faced “the underlying causes of migration“. With the aim of “guaranteeing the first of the rights, which is the right not to have to emigrate“.

Read also: Meloni in New York deserts the Security Council: the case

Read also: Zelensky from the UN pulpit: “You must do more”. And he attacks Moscow’s veto

And so involve the poorest nations, who suffer most from the conflict against Kiev. With that choice to create “the chaos into which human traffickers infiltrate”. While with African countries that have been exploited for too long we must “reverse course“. That is to say “abandon the predatory approach and focus on equal partnerships”. As Italy wants to do, which will set “a good example” with its Mattei Plan.

Subscribe to the newsletter

