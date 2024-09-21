This is his second time at the Unga, the United Nations General Assembly which this year celebrates its 79th appointment. Late in the evening, when in Italy it will be dawn, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will arrive in New York to take part in the work at the Glass Palace, starting on SundayThe most important appointment on the New York agenda for the next few days is her speech at the ‘High Level’ debate in which, on Tuesday evening (7:30 p.m. local time), the Prime Minister will return to also talk about the migrant emergencyas he forcefully did a year ago, when he urged the United Nations to ‘not wash their hands’ of the ‘disaster’ being committed in our seas.

Italian sources explain that Meloni “will offer Italy’s point of view on the main issues of the international agendastarting from the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East, focusing on the “great challenges” that the planet is called to deal with: in addition to the management of migratory flows and the fight against mass illegal immigration, “the fight against international crime, the development of artificial intelligence”, among others. Particular attention will also be paid to the initiatives of the Italian Presidency of the G7, to the new approach of equal relations launched by Italy towards Africa and to the need to build a new relationship with the Global South.

But in addition to the expected speech at the ‘High Level’ debate and a series of bilateral meetings that are being defined in these hours, Meloni’s agenda includes other events: among these, the speech at the ‘Summit of the Future’ scheduled for Monday morning, the presentation of the ‘Global Citizen Award’ in the evening – she will be awarded the prize by Elon Musk – and, at the invitation of President Joe Biden, the speech on Tuesday at the event promoted by the United States on the sidelines of the UNGA and dedicated to the threat of synthetic drugs, an emergency that in the States accounts for 75 thousand deaths a year.

In detail, the ‘Summit of the Future’, which the Prime Minister will attend on Monday at 11:15, when in Italy it will be 17:15, will be opened on Sunday 22 September by the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, by the President of the 79th session of the General Assembly, Philémon Yang, and by three youth representatives (South Sudan, Qatar and the United States of America). The participation of the Namibian President, Nangolo Mbumba, and the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has also been confirmed, with the two nations acting as co-facilitators. During the Summit, a political declaration at leader level, the so-called Pact for the Future, is expected to be adopted by consensus, accompanied by an annex on ‘Digital’ and another on ‘Future Generations’.

In the evening, at 7pm, Atlantic Council to award ‘Global Citizen Award 2024’ to Prime Ministerwho will be awarded together with the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mītsotakīs, and the vice president of the South Korean holding company CJ Group, Miky Lee. Previous winners include personalities such as Shimon Peres, Henry Kissinger, Volodymir Zelensky, Christine Lagarde, Rania of Jordan, Mario Draghi; the CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai. Meloni will be awarded ‘for her pioneering role as the first female Head of Government in Italy, her strong support for the European Union and the transatlantic alliance as well as for her presidency of the G7 in 2024’.

On Tuesday, starting at 9:00 a.m., the Prime Minister will take part in the opening session of the high-level debate of the 79th United Nations General Assembly. The theme chosen for this year by the President of the General Assembly, former Prime Minister of Cameroon, Philémon Yang, is ‘Leaving no one behind: acting together to advance peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations’. The general debate is preceded by a greeting ceremony with a handshake between the Secretary-General and the Heads of Delegation. After the speeches by Guterres and the President of the General Assembly, the first speech for the Member States will be given, as every year, by Brazil, as the first State to sign the United Nations Charter. It will be followed by the United States as the host nation.

At 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when it will be 7:30 p.m. in Italy, the Prime Minister will speak at the invitation of President Biden at the event, promoted by the United States on the fight against synthetic drugs. The countries and international organizations that are part of the Global Coalition against the threat of ‘synthetic drugs’, of which Italy is one of the most active nations, will participate in the event.

At the Summit, a Political Declaration will be adopted by which the members of the Coalition, in their respective jurisdictions, commit, among other things, to combat the spread of synthetic drugs, to take action on the suppliers of chemical precursors, to disrupt trafficking routes, to develop systems to monitor consumption patterns and to expand access to public health care.

So at 7:30 p.m., 1:30 a.m. in Italy, the speech at the Unga High Level debate, which will close, barring any surprises, the Prime Minister’s trip to New York. (by correspondent Ileana Sciarra)