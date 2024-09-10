The main aim of the draft resolution, prepared by the Palestinian Authority and seen by Reuters, is to reaffirm the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice in July, which stated that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands and territories is illegal and that it must withdraw from them.

While the advisory opinion from the UN’s highest court said this should happen “as soon as possible,” the draft resolution sets a six-month timetable for implementation.

The Arab Group, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement asked the 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Monday to vote on the 18th of this month.

The eight-page draft resolution may undergo changes before it is put to a vote.

The voting will take place just days before world leaders arrive in New York for their annual meeting at the UN.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon called on the General Assembly to “categorically reject this outrageous resolution and instead adopt a resolution condemning Hamas and calling for the immediate release of all hostages.”

The advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice is not binding, but it carries weight under international law and could weaken support for Israel. The same is true of the General Assembly resolution, which is not binding, but it carries political weight.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem in the 1967 war and has since been building and expanding settlements in the West Bank.

Following the outbreak of the current war in the Gaza Strip, the UN General Assembly called for an immediate humanitarian truce on October 27. It then overwhelmingly demanded a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons in December.