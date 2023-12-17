The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported receiving worrying reports from northern Gaza of mass detentions, ill-treatment and enforced disappearances of perhaps thousands of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli soldiers. Among these there were also women and minors, most of whom were stopped while trying to move south or during operations conducted in their homes, hospitals, schools and shelters.

The Ohchr report states that the detainees also include children as young as 12 and men as young as 70. There are numerous reports of detainees subjected to serious mistreatment, which in some cases can be equated to torture. Among the other information received by the UN organization there is also that concerning 140 women and girls still arbitrarily detained in unknown locations.

OHCHR also received reports that civilians were killed, including in alleged extrajudicial killings, in places of refuge, particularly schools.