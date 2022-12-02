Funds will be earmarked to assist 339 million people in 69 countries, says organization

THE United Nations Organization held this Thursday (Dec.1, 2022) an appeal to raise US$ 51.5 billion for 2023. Humanitarian needs will be “incredibly tall” for the coming year, said Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths.

The amount is 25% higher than what was requested in 2022, and more than half of what was asked for in 2018. It is estimated that the amount is needed to help 339 million people in 69 countries.

Griffiths highlighted the war in Ukraine, which “turned a part of Europe into a battlefield”, as an aggravating factor. Global public health was also impacted, according to the organization, as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, monkeypox or smallpox M, vector-borne diseases and outbreaks of Ebola and cholera.

the UN designs that at least 222 million people in 53 countries will face acute food insecurity by the end of 2022; and an estimated 45 million in 37 countries are at risk of starvation.

Also on this Thursday, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAOannounced that it needs US$ 1.9 billion to assist populations with food insecurity.