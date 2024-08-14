Great partners: Maduro greets the president of the CNE, the Chavista Elvis Amoroso, during the ceremony to proclaim his victory | Photo: EFE/Ronald Peña R.

The General Secretariat of the United Nations (UN) released a report on Tuesday (13) indicating that the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, a body controlled by the Nicolás Maduro regime, did not follow the standards of “transparency and integrity” during the presidential elections held on July 28.

The report highlights that the CNE not only disregarded national legal and regulatory provisions, but also failed to meet the established deadlines. This failure, according to the UN, resulted in a significant loss of confidence on the part of the Venezuelan electorate regarding the announced result.

According to UN experts, although a small sample of the minutes released by the opposition exhibited all the security features of the original protocols, the official results remain without detailed confirmation.

The United Nations document highlights that the absence of detailed results from the CNE is “unprecedented in the history of contemporary elections” in the country.

The CNE has already declared dictator Maduro the winner of the elections and said it sent the records to the Venezuelan Supreme Court, which is also controlled by the Chavistas, for an “audit”. Maduro has already stated this week that he will not hand over power to the opposition, which accuses the Chavista leader of having rigged the election results.