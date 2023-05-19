She added that more than half of Sudan’s population of 46 million needs humanitarian assistance and protection, and launched an appeal for $3 billion in aid funding.

Sudanese non-governmental groups have reported such incidents taking place amid chaos and looting in Khartoum.

The Emergency Lawyers Group said in a statement that gunmen entered a university in Omdurman, located in an area controlled by the Rapid Support Forces, on Saturday, and that a number of men raped two women who the lawyers group said were foreigners.

The Darfur Bar Association, a human rights organization, said on Tuesday that it spoke with three women who said they were raped after they ventured into central Khartoum in search of food supplies, without indicating the identity of those involved.

On Tuesday, armed men stormed its warehouse in Khartoum and seized two vehicles loaded with supplies, Doctors Without Borders said.

Relief efforts were hampered by the killing of some humanitarian workers at the beginning of the conflict, as well as the frequent crimes of looting.

The RSF said its soldiers had been instructed to protect civilians and that those who did not comply would be prosecuted.

According to the latest estimates, more than 840,000 people have been displaced within Sudan and over 220,000 have fled to neighboring countries.

aid intensification

The United Nations World Food Program said it was ramping up operations in at least six states in Sudan to help 4.9 million people at risk, as well as those fleeing to Chad, Egypt and South Sudan.

“The fighting in Sudan is destroying lives and livelihoods and forcing people to flee their homes with nothing but the clothes they are wearing,” Michael Dunford, WFP’s East Africa director, said in a statement.