The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) prepared a study revealed this Friday, September 17 by the UN in which they say that in 2016, almost two million people died in the world because of an occupational accident or illness related to your employment.

The organizations involved in the report published this Friday by the UN on deaths caused by labor reasons, spent five years identifying the factors that most generate deaths in the workplace and in which countries have registered more cases.

The study ensures that, among the 19 risk factors that stand out the most, are long hours of more than 55 hours a week, air pollution (particles, gases and fumes), substances that cause asthma, carcinogens (asbestos, cadmium, arsenic, beryllium, nickel, silica, formaldehyde, etc.), ergonomic risk factors and noise, among others.

The estimates made jointly by the WHO and the ILO cover the period between 2000 and 2016. While in this last year about 1.9 million people died from accidents or occupational diseases, in 2000 they were 1.7 million.

Of the risk factors analyzed, the one that caused the most occupational mortality is the one related to long hours of work, since it caused 750,000 deaths in 2016. This is followed by exposure to air pollution that caused 450,000 deaths a year.

“No one should get sick or die doing their job,” said WHO and ILO Directors-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Guy Ryder respectively.

For her part, the director of the WHO Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, María Neira, assured that “these almost two million premature deaths are preventable. Measures based on available research should be adopted to focus on nature evolution of health hazards at work “and added that both the health and labor sectors must assume a shared responsibility to stop the problem.

China and India top the job mortality list

If you look at the report by country, more than a third of the nearly two million work-related deaths in 2016 occurred in China and India. Both nations reported more than 400,000 deaths.

Also on the list is Japan with 38,000 deaths, Italy with 20,000, while Spain exceeds 9,000.

In Latin America, the countries that registered the most deaths related to work were Brazil with 28,000, Mexico 16,000, 9,000 in Argentina and 6,000 in Colombia.

Among the most common diseases are obstructive pneumonia, followed by stroke and ischemic heart disease.

Deaths from strokes and heart disease, which are often related to excessively long working hours, rose 41% and 19% respectively, according to the report.

“Our report is an alarm signal for countries and companies to improve and protect the health and safety of their workers and fulfill their commitment to provide universal coverage of occupational health and safety services,” said the CEO of the WHO.

The document also warns that diseases and injuries related to the work environment “overload health systems, reduce productivity and can have a catastrophic impact on household income”, therefore they advise guaranteeing safer and healthier workplaces, avoiding long working hours and air pollution.

With AFP, EFE and local media