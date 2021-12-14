The Nicaraguan dictator, Daniel Ortega, with the Cuban dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel, at an ALBA event this Tuesday (14)| Photo: EFE/ADALBERTO ROQUE

On Tuesday (14), the UN Office for Human Rights condemned the elections held on November 7 in Nicaragua, denounced by most of the international community. Dictator Daniel Ortega won 75% of the votes in the election, surrounded by various irregularities and in which a large part of the opposition was prevented from participating.

The United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada Al-Nashif, said the elections were a lost opportunity for Nicaragua to advance “towards a peaceful and democratic solution to the political, social and human rights crisis affecting the country. since 2018”.

Instead, “the worrying deterioration of civil and political rights during the electoral process led to the arbitrary exclusion of many Nicaraguans from participating in the elections, especially those who held opinions different from those of the ruling party,” he said.

In the May-October election period, the UN office headed by High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet documented the arbitrary detention of at least 39 politicians, human rights defenders, businessmen, journalists and peasant and student leaders, including seven possible candidates.

All of them “were detained on the basis of legal provisions inconsistent with international human rights standards,” said Al-Nashif, who reported that 35 of these people are still being held at the Nuevo Chipote pre-trial detention center on the outskirts of Managua.

“Many have been detained incommunicado for more than 90 days, some in prolonged solitary confinement, and have only been able to see their relatives on isolated occasions,” lamented Al-Nashif, at a special session of the Human Rights Council on Nicaragua.

The conditions in which these detainees find themselves represent a real risk to their physical and mental integrity, and may constitute cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or even torture, he said in his speech.

In addition to these detainees, the UN office added that eight more activists and journalists were detained during the election weekend and in the following days, of which only three were released, while the rest were also incommunicado.

The Deputy High Commissioner said that all those arbitrarily detained “must be released immediately” and that the legal personality of political parties and civil society organizations that lost it in the months leading up to the elections must also be restored.

Nada Al-Nashif recalled that three political parties lost their legal personality before the elections, “leaving important political groups that emerged from the 2018 protests without the ability to present candidates”.