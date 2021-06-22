A new UNDP report exposes a phenomenon already known in Latin America: the region “finds itself in a development trap.” What is particular about the research is the convergence of three factors to show that Latin Americans are “trapped” between high inequality and low economic growth: concentration of power, systemic violence, and ineffective social protection policies implemented by governments.

A region trapped in a dead end scenario. This is how the majority of Spanish-speaking America stands, according to the most recent report from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), called ‘Trapped: high inequality and low growth in Latin America and the Caribbean. ‘

The researchers conclude that, despite decades of progress in the region – which could disappear with the Covid-19 pandemic – two characteristics have prevailed unchanged for years: high inequality and low economic growth. Problems that, once together, build a fence that cannot be escaped.

Although it seems that the report does not say anything new, his thesis is reinvented and proposes “to explore the complexity of the interactions between some of the factors”, of course, to avoid the “perpetuation of this trap”.

“The problems are related and if we continue to react partially, if each group proposes non-comprehensive policies, it is as if we were digging and making the hole bigger,” explains UNDP regional director, Mexican Luis Felipe López-Calva.

In other words, the solution to get out of the “hole”, referred to by López-Calva, lies in attacking the different makers of the trap jointly and in the long term. But who is it?

Concentration of power and wealth

Three critical aspects operate in Latin America to manufacture the “trap” that keeps the region relegated to “high inequality” and “low economic growth.”

The first, proposed by the UNDP report, is the concentration of power. According to the Colombian Marcela Meléndez, main author of the study, Latin American markets tend to be dominated by a handful of giant-sized companies that discourage competition, raise prices and ultimately negatively impact the poorest sectors.

In the words of Meléndez, UNDP chief economist, these companies operate with “inefficient technologies” and channel the economy towards monopoly to “perpetuate or increase market power.” And because they are large-scale companies, whose strings are moved by economic elites depending on the country, they achieve enough power to block fiscal reforms that in theory would help to equitably redistribute wealth.

The UNDP report reveals that 77% of Latin Americans consider that their countries are dominated by large companies. In the photo, the building of the Mexican Stock Exchange, in Mexico City, on June 1, 2021. © REUTERS / Toya Sardo Jordan

According to the study, the perception of Latin Americans in 77% is that of being dominated by large economic groups. According to Achim Steiner, UNDP administrator, the richest fifth of the population in Latin American countries accounts for 56% of national income.

Part of the solution to this problem, according to the report, would be to strictly regulate the financing of political campaigns by large companies and thus prevent them from ultimately benefiting from legal perks to perpetuate their monopolies.

Violence in all its forms: political, criminal, social

The second scourge that keeps Latin America in persistent inequality and poverty is violence. According to UN experts, the Latin American and Caribbean region is the most violent in the world, with a concentration of 34% of the world’s deaths.

And when there is violence, in a form as exacerbated as that experienced in several of the countries of the region, inequality soars “in all its forms” and those who suffer the most are the most vulnerable populations.



The UNDP report affirms that Latin America is the most violent region in the world, concentrating 34% of the world’s deaths. In the photo, military police arrive at La Tolva high security prison during fights between inmates from Barrio 18 and the rival gang MS-13, in Moroceli, Honduras on June 17, 2021. © REUTERS / Fredy Rodríguez

Violence, the study warns, has different types and intensities according to each country, but drug trafficking lends itself as “a tremendous source” to perpetuate the “trap” of Latin America.

So Meléndez proposes to legalize illicit substances, remove their criminal character, and thus solve the drug problem that deepens violence so much.

At the same time, avoiding political violence, corruption, and strengthening justice systems are part of the proposals set forth in the UNDP report.

Social protection, the key to combat high inequality

The UNDP report states that the most effective solution to the stagnation of Latin America is the implementation of universal social protection systems. Of course, they are fair in distribution, fiscally sustainable, and more growth-friendly. Some systems that were put in evidence during the Covid-19 pandemic, due to their scarcity, their inequity and their limited capacity. In times of coronavirus, 22 million Latin Americans fell below the poverty rate.

Melendez explains it in the following way: most workers lack protection against health, old age or disability risks. Worse still, those who are socially protected are disrespected due to non-compliance with the legal framework of healthcare providers.

“It is about flattening the ground for everyone: the key that we propose is social protection, feel greater economic security and that the political system has that minimum floor,” stressed the economist.

In this sense, Melendez called for including more women in decision-making in all forms of governance to appease the polarization of political ideas. In other words, avoid falling into ideological extremes that only affect a vast majority located in the center.

So the call of the UN is to the Latin American governments. Its mission is to implement comprehensive policies that impact the three aforementioned foci. Otherwise, the regional destiny is to remain “trapped” in an entrenched reality of high inequality and low economic growth.

With EFE