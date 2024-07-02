Gaza (Union)

The United Nations said that Israel prevented the arrival of more than half of the aid sent to the northern Gaza Strip last June.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press conference that the displaced in Gaza are suffering from a severe shortage of shelter materials or vital supplies.

He pointed out that unexploded ordnance in Gaza poses a great danger, especially to children, noting that a 9-year-old girl was killed in Khan Younis last week due to these ordnance. He added that Israel has prevented more than half of the 115 aid missions planned for northern Gaza during June from reaching it. The United Nations World Food Program also reported that some aid was transferred from the American floating dock in Gaza to its warehouses because it was out of service again. On Friday, the US Department of Defense announced the dismantling of the floating dock off the coast of the Gaza Strip, amid expectations of high seas and bad weather.

Since October 7, Israel has been waging a war on Gaza, leaving nearly 125,000 Palestinians dead and wounded, in addition to thousands missing.