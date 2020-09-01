The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has requested additional information on the supply of water to Crimea and the blocking of water supply by Ukraine through the North Crimean Canal. Reported by RIA News with reference to the deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on international affairs Natalia Poklonskaya.

According to her, the letter from the Director of the Office of Field Operations and the presence of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Georgette Gagnon suggests cooperation in providing additional information on the issue of access of Crimeans to water and the situation with water supply on the peninsula.

According to Poklonskaya, she has already prepared a request to the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, to obtain information that is necessary for further international cooperation with an organization dedicated to protecting human rights.

Poklonskaya also noted that she was pleasantly surprised by the reaction of the UN representative to her appeal and the recognition by the international organization of her status as a representative of the inhabitants of the peninsula in the Russian parliament.

Earlier, the head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, refused to supply any water to the region from Ukraine until the ruling regime is changed in Kiev. The parliamentarian, in response to Kiev’s statements about possible assistance, noted that Crimea will not be able to build relationships with Ukraine if the country’s government does not recognize its right to reunite with Russia and does not adequately assess the events of 2014.

Crimea is in a water blockade from Ukraine. Many of the peninsula’s reservoirs became shallow in early 2020, which is considered one of the driest in the past 150 years.