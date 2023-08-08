The Myanmar junta is committing more and more violent war crimes. That concluded a team of United Nations researchers in a report published Tuesday. According to the investigation team, called the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM), the Myanmar military is guilty of bombing civilians, executions of prisoners and large-scale burning of settlements and villages.

“Every life lost in Myanmar is a tragedy, but the devastation left by aerial bombardments and the burning of villages is particularly shocking,” said Nicholas Koumjian, head of the IIMM. “Our evidence points to a dramatic increase in war crimes and crimes against humanity in the country, with widespread and systematic aggression against civilians. We are building a case that will allow us to hold individual perpetrators accountable in court.”

Two years ago, the Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Since then, a battle has raged between the junta and, among others, a pro-democracy resistance group. In fighting the rebels, the junta also inflicts large numbers of civilian casualties. The armed forces themselves deny that atrocities took place at all, and say they only fight terrorists.