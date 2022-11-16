Activists at the United Nations-organized conference reported being under “surveillance”; egyptians deny

THE UN (United Nations) investigates alleged spying by the Egyptian police on participants of COP27 (United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change). The information was confirmed to the news agency AFP by the United Nations Department of Security on Monday (14.Nov.2022).

Activists, experts and NGO members reported to authorities that they were under “surveillance” during the conference, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The UN works together with the Egyptian police at the climate conference.

Egypt’s special envoy to COP27, diplomat Wael Aboulmagd told the news agency Reuters that the accusations are “ridiculous”. He stated that some developing countries consider the case to be a “intentional distraction of wealthy nations” to give up commitments made involving the climate.

Aboulmagd is the Egyptian ambassador to Brazil and returned to his country of origin to participate in the event.

According to Reuterssources reported that the German federal police warned the country’s delegation about the possibility of spying by Egyptian security agents.