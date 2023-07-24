UN intercedes with North Korea in case of US soldier who crossed border

Uncertainty remains after a US soldier crossed the border from South Korea into North Korea. This Monday, the United Nations assured that it began talks with Pyongyang.



Through the vice commander of the United Nations Command, Andrew Harrison, contacts with North Korea would be established to find out how soldier Travis King is.

Apparently the talks have been quite sensitive and for the moment North Korea has not made any statements about what happened.

Last Tuesday, King illegally crossed the pass guarded by soldiers from both countries, according to reports. some witnesses who were with him.

A US National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident. pic.twitter.com/a6amvnJTuY — United Nations Command 유엔군사령부/유엔사 (@UN_Command) July 18, 2023

The UN spoke about talks with Pyongyang after the South Korean military reported the arrival of a nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea, a powerful US ship.

The crossing of the soldierKing occurs just at a time of strong tensions between the two Koreas. The United States has shown its military capacity by supporting South Korea, which has generated greater tensions.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

