UN intercedes with North Korea in case of US soldier who crossed border

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
North Korean soldiers photograph South Korean soldiers.
North Korean soldiers photograph South Korean soldiers.
The soldier’s passage occurs at times of high tensions between the two Koreas.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
R I
Uncertainty remains after a US soldier crossed the border from South Korea into North Korea. This Monday, the United Nations assured that it began talks with Pyongyang.
(Read also: North Korea launches two ballistic missiles: what is known about these projectiles?)
Through the vice commander of the United Nations Command, Andrew Harrison, contacts with North Korea would be established to find out how soldier Travis King is.
Apparently the talks have been quite sensitive and for the moment North Korea has not made any statements about what happened.
Last Tuesday, King illegally crossed the pass guarded by soldiers from both countries, according to reports. some witnesses who were with him.
A US National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident. pic.twitter.com/a6amvnJTuY
— United Nations Command 유엔군사령부/유엔사 (@UN_Command) July 18, 2023
The UN spoke about talks with Pyongyang after the South Korean military reported the arrival of a nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea, a powerful US ship.
(Read also: What is known about the American detained after crossing the North Korean border?)
The crossing of the soldierKing occurs just at a time of strong tensions between the two Koreas. The United States has shown its military capacity by supporting South Korea, which has generated greater tensions.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
More news in EL TIEMPO
Shipwreck in Indonesia left at least 15 dead and 33 injured’Our democracies are in danger’: Maria Ressa
R I
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#intercedes #North #Korea #case #soldier #crossed #border
Leave a Reply