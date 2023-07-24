Monday, July 24, 2023
UN intercedes with North Korea in case of US soldier who crossed border

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2023
in World
UN intercedes with North Korea in case of US soldier who crossed border

North Korea border

North Korean soldiers photograph South Korean soldiers.

North Korean soldiers photograph South Korean soldiers.

The soldier’s passage occurs at times of high tensions between the two Koreas.

Uncertainty remains after a US soldier crossed the border from South Korea into North Korea. This Monday, the United Nations assured that it began talks with Pyongyang.

(Read also: North Korea launches two ballistic missiles: what is known about these projectiles?)

Through the vice commander of the United Nations Command, Andrew Harrison, contacts with North Korea would be established to find out how soldier Travis King is.

Apparently the talks have been quite sensitive and for the moment North Korea has not made any statements about what happened.

Last Tuesday, King illegally crossed the pass guarded by soldiers from both countries, according to reports. some witnesses who were with him.

The UN spoke about talks with Pyongyang after the South Korean military reported the arrival of a nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea, a powerful US ship.

(Read also: What is known about the American detained after crossing the North Korean border?)

The crossing of the soldierKing occurs just at a time of strong tensions between the two Koreas. The United States has shown its military capacity by supporting South Korea, which has generated greater tensions.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

