Within the framework of the world day for the fight against drugs, the UN reported in its annual report a worrying increase in the production and consumption of drugs in the world. The text highlights that drug users increased by 23% in the last decade, to 296 million, representing 5.8% of the global population between 15 and 64 years of age.

On December 7, 1987, the United Nations General Assembly established June 26 as the International Day for the Fight against Drug Abuse and Trafficking to demonstrate the international body’s determination to achieve a world free of drug abuse. the narcotics.

Under this same premise, in its World Report on Drugs 2023, the UN determined that, among many scourges, drug trafficking and misuse can become an impediment to development if it is taken into account that substance use poses numerous risks to human health

But another reason to recognize this day is to combat the stigma and discrimination of those who are consumers. The objective is to promote the use of respectful and prejudice-free language.

Besides, UNODC report warns that “the world is currently experiencing a prolonged increase in both the supply and demand for cocaine, which is already being felt across the globe and is likely to stimulate the development of new markets beyond the traditional confines.”

“Although the world cocaine market remains concentrated in the Americas and Western and Central Europe (with very high prevalence also in Australia), in relative terms it appears to be growing the fastest, albeit based on very low initial levels, is happening in developing markets found in Africa, Asia and South-East Europe,” reads the report.

Also, according to the report, Although nearly 90% of methamphetamine seized in 2021 globally was in just two regions (East Asia and North America), seizure data suggests that these markets have stabilized at a high level.

The document also reveals that, although seizures are concentrated only in these two sectors, the truth is that trafficking has increased in other places, such as the Middle East and West Africa.