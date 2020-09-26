On the 75th anniversary of the UN, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan once again raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his speech. India on Saturday responded by saying that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Not only this, India has also asked Pakistan to vacate the illegal occupation of PoK. On Saturday, exercising India’s right to respond in the UN, the first mission of India Mission, Mizito Vinito said that now only PoK is left on Kashmir.Apart from this, Mizito gave a befitting reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who spread ‘lies’ against India from the United Nations platform. He targeted Pakistan strongly on terrorism. Targeting Imran Khan, Mizito said that on the UN platform, a leader today spewed venom, who himself admitted that terrorists are trained in his country.

Responding to Pakistan on behalf of India, Mizito said, “The leader of Pakistan today said that such people who act to spread hatred and violence should be declared illegal.” When he said so, we were very surprised. Was he referring to himself? Mizito further said that this hall has continuously listened to a person (PM of Pakistan) who had nothing to show on his own today. There was no such achievement on which he could speak. For a world that had no suggestions.

Pak agreed to talk about training of terrorists

Instead, we saw that through this assembly, lies, misinformation, war threats and malice were spread. It is the same country that gives pension from state funds to terrorists and listed terrorists. The leader whom we heard today, he is the same person who called the terrorist Osama bin Laden a martyr in a debate in his parliament in July. Those who have poisoned again today, they are the same leaders who publicly believed in the US in the year 2019 that there are still 30-40 thousand terrorists in their country who are trained by Pakistan and Afghanistan and Indian Union. The states are fighting a ‘battle’ in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Answer on Kashmir

Replying to the question raised by Imran Khan regarding Kashmir, the Secretary again reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inseparable part of India. He said that whatever dispute is left regarding Kashmir, it is about the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We warn Pakistan to vacate the areas it has illegally occupied.

Imran made false allegations

Explain that while speaking in the UN on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also made many false allegations against Indian PM Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Indian Army. The Indian diplomat, who was present at the conference hall of UNGA at the time, protested against Imran. Targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Khan said that the RSS is trying to make India a Hindu nation by leaving behind the secular values ​​of Gandhi and Nehru. Referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots, he said that Muslims are being tortured in India.

He chanted Kashmir saying that India has occupied Kashmir illegally and is violating the human rights of the people there. The United Nations should find a solution under its resolution. Referring to the abolition of Article 370, he said that the rights of the Kashmiri people have been abolished by this.