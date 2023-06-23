The UN has included Russia on its annual list of the worst violators of children’s rights in conflict situations, in this case for its actions in the war in Ukraine.

The list, seen by EFE this Thursday (22), includes for the first time the Russian Armed Forces and affiliated groups, to which the United Nations attributes the deaths of more than a hundred minors, in addition to more than 500 thousand wounded during the year 2022.

In addition, the report denounces numerous Russian attacks on schools and hospitals, the use of children as “human shields” and the kidnapping of dozens of minors, but also recognizes that Moscow has taken measures throughout the year to try to improve the situation.

The document, which is drawn up annually by the UN secretary general, was handed over to the Security Council this Thursday and will be made public next week.

In addition to Russia, the list – whose concrete consequences are limited beyond public denunciation – lists several States and armed groups responsible for serious violations of children’s rights in conflict situations.

These include the armies of Myanmar, Syria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia and South Sudan, as well as terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, rebel forces in various conflicts and the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The inclusion of Russia is, however, the main novelty and constitutes a blow to a power with a permanent seat in the Security Council.

In the text, UN Secretary-General António Guterres declares himself “outraged” by the high number of violations committed by Russia against children in Ukraine and demands that Moscow take measures to end these violations and hold the culprits accountable.

Russia’s inclusion on the list, according to the report, is a response to the deaths and injuries caused by its attacks and bombings on schools and hospitals, often resulting from the use of high explosive weapons.

The report also includes a warning to Ukraine for the same reasons, but does not include Kiev’s forces on what some call a “shame list”.

In the case of Russia, the country appears in a section reserved for those who, having committed serious violations, also took measures to try to end them.

In addition to the hundreds of dead children, the UN draws attention to the abduction and use of at least 91 children as “human shields” by Russia and the transfer of dozens to its territory.

The data refer only to 2022 and only include cases verified by the UN, which highlights that the real numbers are undoubtedly much higher.