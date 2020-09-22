UN | In his speech, Trump accused China of causing an corona pandemic and talked about the “China virus,” Putin offered Sputnik vaccine to UN staff for free

China’s Xi warned against politicizing the pandemic. At the extraordinary UN General Assembly, the speeches of the leaders were presented in advance.

UN The authoritative stage of the 75th General Assembly did not restrain the President of the United States Donald Trumpia. There was hardly a general secretary António Guterres noted that the populist and nationalist approach only exacerbated the coronavirus pandemic when Trump attacked China.

“We need to hold accountable the country that unleashed this scourge on the world – China,” Trump said.

To reinforce the message, Trump spoke of the coronavirus as a “China virus,” against which he said the United States had acted very successfully. Shortly after the speech, the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in the United States was confirmed to have risen to more than 200,000.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which is also “practically under Chinese control,” also played its part in Trump’s criticism.

The president of China, who took over after the trumpet Xi Jinping in turn, warned against “politicization and stigmatization” under the guise of a pandemic. Because the heads of state’s speeches were pre-recorded, the comment could not be considered a spontaneous response to Trump’s accusations.

Xin, who spoke at the UN headquarters meeting room before the speech, on the other hand, vehemently denied – without mentioning Trump – the “baseless allegations” against China.

A recorded speech by President Donald Trump was followed at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.­

Secretary – General Guterres warned in his opening remarks, in the current situation, the world cannot afford a “new Cold War” between the two largest economic powers.

“China has no plans to start a Cold War with any country,” Xi assured in his own speech.

Guterres also reiterated his call for a global ceasefire in the world in the early stages of the corona pandemic. According to him, there is only one sure winner in the continuation of wars and conflicts: the coronavirus. According to Guterres, a global ceasefire should be reached by the end of the year.

“We have a hundred days, and the clock is running.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin said the country was ready for international cooperation and offered a “safe and effective” Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia to UN workers free of charge if they so wished.

At the UN meeting marked by the coronavirus, the pandemic stole most of the content of the speeches from other themes. Putin stressed the importance of maintaining the veto of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and renewed his proposals for a summit of those countries, “as long as the epidemic situation allows”.

The speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin was also recorded in advance.­

President Xi, for his part, promised in his speech that China’s growth in CO2 emissions would be reversed by 2030.

President Sauli Niinistö Finland’s speech will be presented at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.