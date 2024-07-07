Aden (Union)

The United Nations confirmed yesterday that a new round of negotiations in the Sultanate of Oman aimed at reaching measures to release prisoners resulted in an “important breakthrough.” The office of the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said in a statement that the negotiations, sponsored by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, “resulted in an important breakthrough, as the parties reached an understanding on the release of Mohammed Qahtan, which had been a source of contention for years.” It added: “They also agreed to hold a subsequent meeting to complete the agreement on the names of the detainees to be released.”

The Yemeni government and the Houthi group had reached an agreement during negotiations held in the Swiss capital, Bern, in March 2023, to exchange about 900 prisoners. Under the agreement, a major exchange took place the following month that lasted three days, coinciding with diplomatic efforts aimed at putting an end to the military confrontations.

In a related context, the United Nations Square in the Swiss city of Geneva witnessed yesterday a photo exhibition documenting the Houthi group’s violations against Yemeni women. The exhibition, which was held on the sidelines of the 56th session of the Human Rights Council under the title “They Took Everything from Me,” contained dozens of photos documenting the Houthis’ violations against Yemeni women, including killing, kidnapping, enforced disappearance, and torture in detention centers.

The exhibition, organized by the Human Rights Association in partnership with the Women for Peace Alliance in Yemen, aims to remind the world of the daily tragedies that women in Yemen are exposed to, including the formation of a special Houthi security apparatus to raid homes, arrest women, and issue death sentences against some of the abductees, as well as the group’s efforts to destroy the status and lives of women hidden in prisons and to spread terror in the soul of every Yemeni woman who does not accept cooperation with the Houthis.

In another context, local sources in the Yemeni province of Taiz announced yesterday that the Houthi group launched artillery shelling targeting several populated areas in the west of the province.

Local sources in the governorate reported that the Houthis have continued their indiscriminate shelling of villages and neighborhoods inhabited by civilians in the “Al-Dhabab” area since last Thursday. The same sources also indicated that the shelling caused significant material damage to the homes and property of the residents, in addition to spreading panic and terror among innocent people, especially women and children. It was also announced yesterday in Marib Governorate that a girl was injured by Houthi bullets, while firing at homes and residential areas in the south of the governorate. The same local sources reported that the Houthi group launched shelling with various types of heavy and medium weapons over the past two days, targeting villages and residential neighborhoods in the area, which resulted in the injury of many innocent civilians.