UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffithspresented this Wednesday a ten-point plan to put an end to “the carnage in Gaza, where new levels of horror are reached every day,” which includes a renewed call for a ceasefire to send aid and facilitate the release of hostages.

The ceasefire would also allow “giving respite to civilians” at a time when “hospitals are being attacked, causing the death of premature babies, and an entire population is being deprived of their basic means of survival,” he said. Griffiths in a statement in Geneva.

The ten-point plan, aimed at Israel, the Gaza authorities and “those who have influence over them”, also calls for the opening of more border crossings so that humanitarian aid can enter them, such as Kerem Shalom, between the Palestinian and Israeli territories.

It also requests that the UN, humanitarian organizations and public and private entities in Gaza be able to have access to fuel in sufficient quantities to be able to offer basic assistance services (Israel for now has not allowed it to be part of the aid that enters from the Rafah crossing. ).

Griffiths also requests through the plan that the reception centers for displaced people in Gaza, currently in serious overcrowding, be increased, as well as the improvement of warning systems so that civilians can escape from areas affected by combat or that are targeted. from air or artillery attacks.

On the other hand, The call is reiterated to States and other donors to contribute funds to the United Nations, which has recently requested 1.2 billion dollars to meet humanitarian needs in the current crisis in the Middle East.

“The warring parties must respect international humanitarian law, agree to a ceasefire and end the fighting,” Griffiths summarized in his statement.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army ordered this Wednesday, for the first time since the war began, the evacuation of some communities in the southern Gaza Strip, after having forced the displacement of more than a million people from the northern half of the enclave towards the South.

“For your safety, you should immediately evacuate your place of residence and go to known shelters,” the Army urged in an airdropped leaflet addressed to the eastern communities of Khan Younis governorate: Al Qarara, Khuzaa, Bani Suheila and Abasan. in the south of the enclave.

Alarm over Israeli operation at Al Shifa hospital

The Red Cross and the UN expressed their alarm this Wednesday over Israel’s military operation in the Al Shifa hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, as part of its war against the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

The Israeli army entered Al Shifa hospital on Wednesday where it said it launched a targeted operation against a command post it says Hamas fighters hide in the facility.

Martin Griffiths, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), stated that ‘horrified’ by reports of military operations at Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital.

“The protection of newborns, patients, medical personnel and all civilians must take precedence over all other issues,” he wrote on the X network.

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that The reports of a military raid on the Al Shifa hospital are “worrying” and he said that the organization lost contact with the health personnel at the facility..

The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement that it “is extremely concerned about the impact on the sick and wounded, medical staff and civilians.”

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE