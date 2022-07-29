Griffiths noted that “essential” details of the ships’ safe passage are still being explored.

He added that military officials from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine are working with a United Nations team at a joint coordination center in Istanbul to come up with the standard procedures necessary for grain export operations, in relation to the agreement reached by the four parties last Friday.

He added that resuming export operations without standard operating procedures between the parties’ states does not guarantee the safe passage of ships.

Griffiths confirmed there have been no major problems so far, explaining that one aspect currently under negotiation is the exact coordinates of the secure shipping channels.

A Reuters report stated that shipping companies and insurance companies that cover the ships want to ensure that grain export trips are safe and do not involve any risks, whether from mines or attacks on ships and their crews.

Both Russia and Ukraine are major grain exporters in the world.

The Ukraine crisis, since its outbreak last February, has caused a sharp rise in food prices and exacerbated a global food crisis that the World Food Program said has pushed nearly 47 million people into “severe hunger”.

The agreement aims to allow safe transit of grain shipments to and from Ukrainian ports.