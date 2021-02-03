The UN welcomes the extension of the START Treaty and hopes that this agreement will revitalize the discussion on nuclear disarmament. TASS, referring to the statement of the official representative of the secretary general of the organization Stefan Dujarrick.

He urged Russia and the United States to use the next five years to discuss further reductions in nuclear arsenals, as well as new opportunities to resolve the nuclear threat.

“The more nuclear powers are involved in the discussion on disarmament, the better it will be for everyone,” Dujarrick said.

Let us remind you that today at the Russian Foreign Ministry there was an exchange of notes with the US Embassy on the completion of internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement on the extension of the START Treaty.

As noted, the Treaty on Measures to Further Reduce and Limit Strategic Offensive Arms will operate without any changes until February 5, 2026.