The presence of refugee athletes at the Paris Olympics sends a powerful message in the face of the “political rhetoric of stigmatising migrants”, says Filippo Grandi (Milan, Italy, 67 years old), head of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). He received the Olympic Laurel Award this week for “his unreserved support” and his personal involvement in the creation of the Olympic refugee team, which brings together this year in Paris 137 athletes who were forced to leave their homes. It will be the third time that a group of refugees has participated in the Games. Grandi, who yesterday ran with the Olympic torch, said in a telephone interview from the French capital that he hopes that the image of these athletes will not only inspire other people in their situation, but will also help remind the world of the millions of people who will not be able to be at the Olympic Games because of the wars in Gaza, Sudan, the Republic of Congo and “all the others that hardly appear in the news”.

Ask. What message does the Refugee Olympic Team send to the world at a time when the number of people forced to flee their homes continues to break records?

Answer. I believe that when refugees are given a chance, they can shine and contribute to society. This is the original concept behind the creation of the Refugee Olympic Team. This is the third Games they have participated in. They started in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 with a smaller team of 10 people. Then in Tokyo and now in Paris with 137 athletes. It is a very positive message in the face of the political rhetoric stigmatising migrants and refugees around the world.

P. There are athletes who cannot participate in the Olympic Games due to conflicts, such as the one in Gaza.

R. War completely disrupts people’s lives. Gaza is one example, but there are many other wars that are rarely reported and that also affect young people. It’s not that they can’t participate in the Olympics, it’s that they can’t even play sports, have fun or have a normal life. In Sudan, children have not gone to school for more than a year, because during wars schools are closed and used for displaced people. In the Republic of Congo, it costs only one dollar to have sex with a child. It’s a horror that has been going on for years. And what does the world say? Very little. So I hope that the refugees who participate in the Olympics remind the world that there are millions like them who cannot come here.

P. New conflicts have recently erupted, forcing millions of people to flee their homes in Sudan, Gaza and Myanmar. Do you think they are adequately protected?

R. Protecting all these refugees fleeing war or persecution or other forms of violence is possible because the rules and the means exist. But the question is not whether they can be protected, but whether there is the will to protect them and provide resources to the countries that host them. It is not just the refugees who cross borders. What about the displaced people in their own country? There are tens of millions of them. They also need protection. As is the case in Sudan. [el país que sufre la mayor crisis de desplazados internos del mundo]But the parties to the conflict, the military and the paramilitaries, must facilitate access. It has been very difficult for us to get aid to the displaced people in Sudan. In Gaza, people are suffering terribly, but it has also been difficult to get aid inside the Strip because of all the restrictions imposed by the Israeli authorities.

P. How has the campaign of attacks by Israel affected the functioning of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees?

R. UNRWA is a different organisation from UNHCR. I will say that we were very concerned when most donors stopped funding the main humanitarian organisation in all the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Gaza and the West Bank, and, by the way, also in Lebanon, Jordan and Syria, where it also deals with Palestinian refugees. So I am glad that now, not all donors but many, have returned after the investigation carried out by former Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna. [que concluyó que Israel no ha aportado pruebas sobre los vínculos de la UNRWA con Hamás].

P. What do you think of the rhetoric of the West, with its anti-refugee policies, when it is the countries of the Global South that bear the brunt of the burden of hosting refugees?

R. The vast majority of refugees, and of course also displaced people, are in countries with few resources. But when you read the media or listen to politicians, especially in Europe, North America, Australia and elsewhere, [de renta alta]you get the impression that all refugees go to rich countries. There are many, but they are a minority compared to the total. Unfortunately, the arrival of migrants to rich countries is also presented as an invasion, which is an incorrect and biased idea, which generates fear and apprehension. Politicians have the responsibility to reassure citizens about the arrival of migrants, they have to tell them that there are ways to manage it. Maybe they will win the elections. [con la retórica xenófoba]but they will not solve the problems of rich countries, poor countries or migrants.

P. And these poorer countries, which host 75% of the world’s refugees, receive very little help. What should be done?

R. More needs to be done in countries like Chad, which is hosting Sudanese refugees. There are also Afghans in Pakistan and Rohingyas in Myanmar. This is where resources need to be put, but unfortunately it is very difficult to mobilise them, perhaps because there are too many crises or too much attention on a few crises. These people need to be helped because they need food, medicine, blankets, water – the basics. By helping them, you also prevent them from risking their lives and leaving Chad for Libya, from Libya to Italy and from Italy to the rest of Europe. One way to tackle the problem of migration is to do more in countries like Chad so that people do not have to move.

P. Europe has tightened the requirements for reception in the new migration pact approved last April. What should be done to create a welcoming migration narrative in the face of xenophobic discourse?

R. The fact is that the European migration pact is a good response to xenophobic discourse. I know that I have been criticised for saying this. Many people have said that the pact is not good because it imposes too many restrictions, that it will not solve the problems… It has been criticised from all political spectrums. But it is pragmatic, it is perhaps not the best possible solution, but it is a good solution, because it establishes a commitment by the 27 EU Member States to manage the migratory flow at the borders, and also beyond the European borders, in Africa, the Middle East or Asia. I am worried because it is a complex pact that will be difficult to implement, but Europe has two years to do so. We are working very hard with the European Commission and with the Member States to make sure that people’s rights are respected. And we are delighted that the European institutions are consulting us on this matter.

P. Has the concept of the right to asylum been distorted when a large number of countries fail to comply with it?

R. Yes. I think of previous British governments that proposed a plan to send all asylum seekers to another country. And we said that we were not against looking at innovative ways of handling asylum applications, but that completely preventing asylum seekers from being sought in the UK would destroy asylum rights around the world. Low-income countries take in 75% of refugees and you could argue that if rich countries won’t take them, why should they? I’m very glad that the new British government has cancelled that arrangement.

P. Elections are being held tomorrow in Venezuela. How will they affect Venezuelan refugees?

R. It is not an area of ​​my expertise. But my hope is that over time, and despite the complexity of the challenges, there will be more stability in the country, which will help people return. Many people will return if the situation stabilises politically, if they can get services again, if employment can improve. In the past, Venezuela was a country that attracted refugees.

P. Do you fear that the possible arrival of Donald Trump to the White House will further worsen the conditions of migrants trying to reach the United States?

R. We have already experienced that during Trump’s presidency restrictive measures were favored [contra la migración]. But at UNHCR we have launched very important projects to address the flow of migrants from South America through Central America to Mexico and the United States. Migration problems must be managed along the entire route, also to reduce the pressure on these last two countries. I hope that the dialogue will continue with whatever administration [que gane las elecciones estadounidenses].

