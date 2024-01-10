Home page politics

Press Split

The flag of the United Nations: Eight people are said to have been on board the UN helicopter. © Nicolas Maeterlinck/BELGA/dpa

A UN helicopter lands in an Islamist area. What is unclear is: why? Initial reports don't bode well.

Mogadishu – A UN helicopter has landed in a village in central Somalia controlled by the radical Islamic terrorist militia Al-Shabaab. It initially remained unclear whether it was an emergency landing or whether the helicopter had been shot at.

“Initial reports indicate that Al-Shabaab fighters took some hostages and confiscated the material on board the helicopter,” a police spokesman from the Hiran region told the German Press Agency. There are said to have been eight people on board the helicopter, including six foreigners. The helicopter was loaded with medical supplies and military equipment, it said.

Upon request, UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric confirmed an incident with a helicopter rented by the UN in Somalia. Efforts to resolve the situation were underway. In the interest of the safety of everyone on board, he will not say anything more at this time.

Al-Shabaab has been active in Somalia for more than 15 years and continues to control parts of the Horn of Africa country despite a counteroffensive. The Islamists rule there with a strict interpretation of Sharia law with punishments such as executions, amputations and flogging. The group kills civilians through bomb attacks and has officials, journalists and critics deliberately murdered. dpa