LThe UN has halted the operations of its agencies in Gaza on Monday following the latest Israeli order to evacuate its facilities in Deir al Balahthe last place where they have had to relocate after successive previous evacuation orders.

A senior UN official, who requested anonymity, explained today at the UN headquarters in New York that this stoppage “does not mean a suspension” of its activities, which he hopes can be resumed as soon as possible.

The official said that “under the current conditions, we are unable to fulfil (the obligations),” he said, but stressed that they will not leave the strip because “people need us.”

Hygiene crisis and lack of water in the Gaza Strip.

UN requests to Israel

Asked what his main request would be to the Israeli government to ensure the continuity of operations, the official said that the Israeli army should “respect UN buildings”, whether they are warehouses or makeshift shelters, as well as the organisation’s vehicles.

He also said the UN was in contact with US officials on the ground “who have been very cooperative” in trying to influence the Israeli government to ensure the activities of UN agencies.

The lack of Palestinian police on the ground in Gaza – which the Israeli army considers a war target because it is controlled by Hamas – has also multiplied the episodes of looting in UN premises.explained the same source, who detailed that in recent days the looters were mainly looking for cigarettes.

He confirmed that the ten-month-long war in Gaza has resulted in the death of one UN international official and “at least 205 Palestinian nationals”, the vast majority of whom are workers for the UN Refugee Agency (UNRWA), the largest UN agency in the Palestinian territories.