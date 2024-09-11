A group of United Nations experts who have closely followed the political crisis in Nicaragua have published a harsh report in Geneva on Monday in which they accuse President Daniel Ortega and his vice president and wife, Rosario Murillo, of “coordinating” a repressive apparatus directed by the State to establish a system of terror with “serious violations and abuses of human rights.” The UN experts have been able to confirm “at first glance,” says the report, that crimes against humanity have been committed in the Central American country, including politically motivated persecution, deprivation of nationality and unjust imprisonment, which have gone unpunished and without any reparation. The report focuses on the instrumentalization of the Nicaraguan judiciary, which has become the main organ of repression of the regime. “Today, Nicaragua does not meet even the minimum reasonable standard of judicial independence,” has alerted Jan-Michael Simon, President of the Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua (GHREN).

While Simon was presenting the report in Geneva, in Managua the Supreme Court announced in a statement that it had stripped the Nicaraguan nationality of 135 political prisoners who were released last Thursday by the regime and expelled to Guatemala. The Supreme Court also ordered the confiscation of all their assets for “attacking national sovereignty.” Simon has denounced that human rights violations continue even outside Nicaragua. “Victims outside the national territory continue to be arbitrarily deprived of their means of livelihood. They are also arbitrarily denied entry to their country, among numerous ways of denying effective nationality. The more than 700 victims abroad registered by us represent only a sample of the dimension of these “violations by extension,” the expert has emphasized.

For its report, GHREN conducted at least 1,200 interviews and analyzed nearly 5,000 documents. “We report having established facts and circumstances that constitute, prima faciecrimes against humanity, in particular politically motivated persecution; acts that involve serious violations and abuses of human rights, and which include the deprivation of nationality for political reasons; acts that have gone unpunished and without any reparation,” Simon warned in his presentation. The experts have stated that they “have reasonable grounds to believe that the current president of Nicaragua and the vice president are the main responsible” for these crimes, but in their report they go further and point to an entire repressive apparatus that includes at least 66 members of the Executive.

Simon explained: “We have been able to establish that the concentration of all public powers in the hands of the president and vice president continues to tighten, particularly with regard to the judiciary. Today, Nicaragua does not meet even the minimum reasonable standard of judicial independence. The State as a whole is increasingly being exploited, even with the support of parastatal elements. To date, we have identified at least 66 people in the middle and upper levels of the organized apparatus of power under the command of the two leaders of Nicaragua. This apparatus continues to facilitate, coordinate and carry out serious violations and abuses of human rights.”

Among the abuses that the regime continues to commit are arbitrary arrests, torture and ill-treatment, and the instrumentalization of criminal law to eliminate any opposition “real, potential or perceived as such.” Experts also denounce that “victims are forced to choose between prison and leaving the country,” as happened last week with the 135 people imprisoned for political reasons. “A particularly serious pattern of violations with cross-border scope continues to be “rape by association.” Currently, relatives of people who are opposed to the Government, or perceived as such, continue to be victimized solely because of their family ties. A very serious aspect of this pattern is the impact on at least one hundred girls and boys,” Simon stressed.

What worries experts the most is that these ongoing violations “are leaving entire sectors of the population in a state of defenselessness,” following the expulsion of human rights organizations from the country and the impossibility of international organizations such as the United Nations from working in Nicaraguan territory. “Any effort to organize the rural population has been dismantled. The forced takeover of universities and the violations against student leaders and professors have massively affected the higher education of thousands of students and their life plans, and have had a serious impact on the country’s prospects and development,” Simon added.

Azahalea Solís, a lawyer and human rights defender exiled in Costa Rica who was also stripped of her nationality by the regime, explained to EL PAÍS in an interview from Geneva, where she is to participate in the sessions of the UN Human Rights Council, that the GHREN report confirms that a state of terror continues in Nicaragua, including forced disappearances. “Today, the behavior that violates human rights has been reiterated, the absolute absence of the minimum procedural guarantees or constitutional rights,” Solís explained.

One of the cases that has caught the attention of UN experts is that of indigenous leader and congressman Brooklyn Rivera, who was arbitrarily detained. “The authorities have refused to even acknowledge the fact of his detention. The practices of incommunicado detention and forced disappearance constitute serious violations of human rights, and seriously endanger the right to life and the physical and mental integrity of those detained. Such treatment could, in some circumstances, also amount to torture.” has explained Nada Al-Nashif, United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Opposition voices to the Ortega regime have closely followed the presentation of the report. Political leader Ana Margarita Vijil, who was detained in Nicaragua, tried and released a year ago along with a group of 222 people expelled to the United States, has stressed the importance of the report so that the crimes committed by the Ortega and Murillo regime become known internationally. “It pains me greatly to see what is happening in Nicaragua, but it also comforts me to know that there are international groups that are carrying out these in-depth investigations, because it confirms my conviction that there will be justice in Nicaragua, that the evidence is being prepared,” Vijil said in a telephone interview. The Nicaraguan government has also stripped her of her nationality.

Vijil has denounced that there are still at least 36 political prisoners in the jails of the Ortega regime. In addition to the emblematic case of Congressman Rivera, the political activist has mentioned that of Eliseo Castro, who is detained and in a coma in a Nicaraguan hospital, constantly monitored by the police, and that of Eddie Meléndez, who suffers from advanced Parkinson’s disease and is imprisoned in the prison of The Modela feared torture centre of the regime. Due to these repressive acts, the expert Simon said this Monday after presenting his report: “We all know that, in such a serious situation, each day that continues, the scars in society become deeper, and it will take generations to heal.”