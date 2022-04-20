A vote in the UN General Assembly on a resolution to convene this body with each announcement of a veto in the Security Council of the organization may take place next week, tentatively on April 26. This was announced on Wednesday, April 20, by Liechtenstein’s permanent representative to the UN, Christian Wenaweiser.

“I hope to see [голосование] by text next week in the UN General Assembly. We choose a date with the office of the Chairman of the General Assembly session. I hope there will be a decision tomorrow,” he said. The broadcast of the meeting of the organization is published on YouTubeUN channel.

Earlier, Western countries decided to limit Russia’s veto power in the UN Security Council. To do this, on April 12, Liechtenstein, with the support of the United States, proposed a draft resolution that could strengthen the position of the UN General Assembly.

“The United States is a co-sponsor of the UN General Assembly resolution, initiated by the core group of member states led by Liechtenstein, on the right of veto in the UN Security Council (…) This resolution will be an important step towards accountability, transparency and responsibility of all permanent members of the Security Council, having his powers, ”said the US Permanent Mission to the UN.

The initiative was supported by 38 countries. Among them are Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Ireland, Qatar, Costa Rica, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, USA, Finland and Estonia.

“This resolution will be an important step in strengthening the General Assembly and the principle of multilateralism,” the Luxembourg delegations tweeted.

From February 1946 until today, the Soviet Union has vetoed 90 times, Russia has 29 more, the US has used this power 82 times, Britain 29 times, and France and China 16 times each.

For example, at the end of February, Moscow exercised its veto power by blocking a Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

In mid-February 2022, the situation in Donbass escalated due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation. On February 21, Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR, and on February 24 he announced the launch of a special operation to protect civilians in the Donbass.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.