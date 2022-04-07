After the vote, the Russian delegation announced a voluntary departure from the council, claiming that the collegiate had become an “instrument” of the United States and its allies.| Photo: EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

The UN countries decided this Thursday (7) to suspend Russia’s participation in the Human Rights Council, in response to the alleged abuses that the Russian military has committed in Ukraine.

On the initiative of the United States and its allies, the UN General Assembly approved this measure with 93 votes in favour, 24 against and 58 abstentions, including that of Brazil. Then Russia announced its voluntary departure from the collegiate.

Since the creation of the Geneva-based Human Rights Council 16 years ago, only one other country has been suspended: Muammar Gaddafi’s Libya, in response to the crackdown on protests in 2011, although it was readmitted months later.

In the Russian case, the US and allies argued that Moscow cannot continue to participate in that council while “subverting all basic principles” of the UN with its invasion of Ukraine and committing alleged atrocities against civilians.

“Russia is not just committing human rights violations, it is shaking the foundations of international peace and security,” Ukrainian UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said ahead of the vote.

Kyslytsya warned all members that voting against the initiative would amount to “pulling the trigger” on Ukrainian civilians and would be a show of “indifference” similar to the one that allowed genocide to be committed in Rwanda in 1994.

Russia’s suspension required a two-thirds majority in the General Assembly, the body with all 193 UN member states. The initiative passed, although the text received less support than previous resolutions critical of Moscow voted on since the start of the war.

In addition to the United States and Ukraine itself, European Union countries, Latin American nations such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay, and other states such as Australia, Canada, Turkey and Norway supported the measure.

Among the countries that voted against were Russia, China, Cuba, Iran, Nicaragua and Syria. However, 58 states decided to abstain, including Brazil, Egypt, El Salvador, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Although the possibility of excluding Russia from the Human Rights Council has been discussed for weeks, Washington decided to take the step after learning of the alleged massacre in the city of Bucha, near Kiev, where Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian troops of killing hundreds of civilians.

Created in 2006 to replace the failed Commission on Human Rights, the council is the UN’s highest body for human rights and is made up of 47 countries, elected for three-year terms.

Its composition, which is decided by elections held annually, has been regularly criticized for including states with very dubious human rights records.

Currently, among others, China, Cuba, the United States, Libya, Ukraine and Venezuela are part of the council. Russia, for its part, has been a regular member and was now in the second year of a three-year term.

Russia decides to leave voluntarily after vote

Shortly afterwards, in a speech before the Assembly itself, the Russian delegation declared that it had decided to end its term on the council early.

According to diplomat Gennady Kuzmin, after Thursday’s decision, the Human Rights Council became an “instrument” of the United States and its allies, which insisted on the Russian suspension.

Kuzmin accused these countries of “undermining trust” in the council and using the human rights trump card against Russia despite the fact that “they have been involved for years or have facilitated mass violations”.

The Russian representative said that despite the body’s departure, his government “will continue to fulfill its obligations” in terms of human rights.

Ukrainian ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya ironically responded to the Russian announcement: “No one resigns after being fired, that is exactly what happened with the Russian Federation,” he commented.

Ukraine’s government celebrated Russia’s suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

“War criminals have no place in UN bodies whose objective is the protection of human rights,” wrote Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on his Twitter account.

“I am grateful to all the member states that passed the resolution”, he added, claiming that with it “they chose the right side of history”.