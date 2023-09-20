UN General Assembly | In his UN farewell speech, President Niinistö reminded of the “echoes of Finland” in Ukraine: “We don’t want to see the world decline”

President Niinistö spoke before the UN General Assembly for the last time.

New York

Republic president Sauli Niinistö gave his last Finnish national address to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

In his speech, he listed the world’s biggest challenges and conflicts and reflected on how the world has changed since he first addressed the General Assembly 11 years ago.

Answer: The world is more complex than ever. He also stated that great power competition is accelerating and global tensions are high.

“Have we succeeded in our mission?” Niinistö asked the general assembly, whose goal, in his view, would be to ensure that the international community is going in the right direction.

At the UN General Assembly, the Finnish delegation is headed by the president, and Niinistö is in his last year as president. So next year Finland will be represented by someone else.

Niinistö in the middle stages of his speech, as expected, delved into Russia’s war of aggression and stated that the battle in Ukraine carries echoes from Finland’s own history.

“We don’t want to see the world degenerate into a state where the big ones consider it their right to subjugate the smaller ones.”

Niinistö stated the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky I believe that war has global consequences. He also appealed to the rest of the world that Ukraine should not have to struggle alone.

Zelenskyi addressed the General Assembly on Tuesday. He was on the ground for the first time since Russia launched a war of aggression against Ukraine.

According to Niinistö, peace must be pursued in Ukraine, and the war must not become one of the world’s many protracted conflicts.

President went through a breathtaking amount of themes and conflicts.

He talked about the crumbling of gun control and the need to rebuild it. He talked about the weakening of the feeling of security and reminded about respecting human rights. He spoke about the rights of women and girls.

Niinistö dedicated a long piece to sustainable development in order to secure life on Earth.

“We are not on track,” he said.

According to Niinistö, the current commitments must be taken more seriously than at present, but at the same time, “new strong commitments” are needed to reduce emissions.

of the UN The theme of the 78th General Assembly this year is rebuilding trust and reviving global solidarity. It was also reflected in Niinistö’s speech.

He also gave a nod to the countries of the Global South that are have been frustrated by the war in Ukraine to be taken into account. He stated that the fastest growing and most populous economies can be found precisely in the poor and middle-income countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America.

“This must be taken into account in our discussions,” he said.

He also urged member countries frustrated with the UN’s activities to look in the mirror, because the UN is “the sum of its members”. The UN and especially its Security Council have been the subject of criticism in recent years, when Russia has paralyzed the Council’s activities with its veto.

Throughout his speech, Niinistö emphasized the importance of cooperation and trust and reminded that all voices must be heard.

“Especially the critical ones. Instead of rushing to judge others, we need to learn to listen.”