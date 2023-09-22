DChinese Vice President Han Zheng reaffirmed China’s claim to Taiwan at the United Nations. He said the government in Beijing preferred a “peaceful” path to “reunification.” No one should ever underestimate “the firm determination, strong will and power of the Chinese people in protecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Han said in his speech to the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

The complete reunification of China is “the common aspiration of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation,” Han said, adding that China will continue to “make every effort for peaceful reunification.”

The presence of Chinese warships and army aircraft is increasing

Since its secession in 1949, Beijing has viewed the self-governing island of Taiwan as a breakaway territory that it wants to reunite with the mainland. In recent years, the presence of Chinese warships and army aircraft around Taiwan has increased significantly.

Almost all states in the international community officially recognize Beijing and not Taipei. However, the USA is an ally of Taiwan, which it supports militarily.

Turning to the war in Ukraine, Han said China wants an end to the fighting and the resumption of peace talks. China supports “all efforts conducive to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis and is ready to continue to play a constructive role in achieving peace as soon as possible,” he said.

Earlier this week, Han met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. This was seen as a further step in both countries’ efforts to reduce their tensions.