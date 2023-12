Bombing in the Gaza Strip, where Israel carries out an offensive against the terrorist group Hamas in response to the October 7 attacks | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The United Nations General Assembly approved this Tuesday (12) a resolution, proposed by Islamic countries, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is carrying out an offensive against the terrorist group Hamas in response to the 7 September attacks. October.

There were 153 votes in favor, ten against (including those from the United States, Israel and Paraguay) and 23 abstentions. The resolution also calls for respect for international laws, “especially those relating to the protection of civilians”, and the release of all hostages and humanitarian access to them.

However, the measure has only the character of a recommendation, contrary to what a resolution from the UN Security Council would have, which did not vote on the topic last Friday (8) due to the veto of the United States, a permanent member of the collegiate.

Austria and the United States on Tuesday tabled amendments to the resolution to add that the hostages are held “by Hamas and other groups” and condemn the October 7 terrorist attacks and hostage-taking. However, both were rejected.

On October 26, the United Nations General Assembly had already approved a resolution calling for an “immediate and lasting truce” in Gaza, with 120 countries voting in favor of the proposal and 14 countries (including the US and Israel) against; 45 abstained.

However, the measure produced no results. There was a seven-day truce from November 24th to 30th, but it was brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, without any influence from the UN vote.

During this period, 105 Hamas hostages were released in exchange for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.