Dhe news of Israel’s increased attacks on the Gaza Strip was less than two hours old when the UN General Assembly voted on the second day of its emergency session: United Nations member states voted on Friday with the necessary two-thirds majority for a resolution to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip Gaza Strip. 120 countries voted in favor, 14 against, 45 abstained, including Germany.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

Previously, a supplementary application from Canada had failed, which had named Hamas as the perpetrator and which spoke not only of “civilians” who should be released, but of “hostages”. The resolution now adopted, among other things, condemns all violence against Israeli and Palestinian civilians, calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians “illegally detained,” and demands unhindered humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip. It also calls for an “immediate permanent and sustainable humanitarian ceasefire.”

US Ambassador to the UN: Draft resolution “deeply flawed”

Canada ultimately abstained from voting on the resolution. Canada’s UN representative, Bob Rae, had previously said the UN General Assembly could not act “without mentioning the terrible events of October 7 and without condemning the terrorists responsible for them.” The general assembly has the “duty” to name these things.

The United States’ UN ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, also made it clear in a speech at midday that America would not support the resolution despite several revisions, which in the end they did not. Not naming the terrorist organization Hamas and not referring to the kidnapped hostages as such – there is talk of “civilians” – are “nasty omissions”. The draft resolution is “deeply flawed.” Such one-sided proposals would not help advance peace.







No uniform position from the EU

In New York, the European Union’s difficulties in finding a common position after the Hamas terrorist attacks were demonstrated once again: There was no unified position on the resolution. Germany’s abstention was also noticeable. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) agreed on this on Friday and the coalition factions had been informed. In the coalition agreement, the traffic light stipulated that it would oppose all attempts to defame Israel in international organizations: “We are committed to opposing attempts to condemn Israel with anti-Semitic motivations,” including in the United Nations.

In Berlin you see the abstention and the work on the resolution text in exactly this light. Baerbock said that it was part of the “script and calculation” of the Hamas terrorists to open up “deep trenches around the world”. They wanted to drive a “wedge of hatred between us.” We oppose this. “In New York we were able to ensure that important points were included, such as a clear condemnation of all acts of terrorism and at least a call for the release of the hostages.” However, because Hamas was not clearly named, the release of all hostages was not clearly enough and Israel’s right to self-defense was not respected However, it was decided not to agree to the resolution in the end.

Strong criticism from Israel’s permanent representative

The German abstention was preceded by intensive negotiations over the text of the resolution in the past few days. The willingness to work on the text alone should be a signal to the states in the region, especially Jordan. It is clear in Berlin that without these countries there will be no progress in resolving the conflict – or at least in trying to avoid it spreading. This is indicated by the trips of the Federal Chancellor and the Foreign Minister to the region, as well as the actions at the United Nations.







The Canadian supplementary application, which Germany initially considered decisive for its decision, was not accepted on Friday. However, a second draft of the resolution was presented Thursday night after negotiations. It is now clear that the Hamas attacks on October 7th marked the beginning of the latest escalation. There is also talk of “acts of terrorism”; these are condemned. This is more than in the first version, and yet less clear than the German position.

Israel’s Permanent Representative, Gilad Edan, strongly criticized the United Stations at the start of the emergency session of the General Assembly on Thursday. The organization is corrupt and it is unbelievable that such a draft resolution could even be introduced. Israel is not waging war against the Palestinians, but against the “new Nazis” of Hamas.