The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that hundreds of thousands of Gazans are still deprived of adequate shelter, food and clean water, noting that the people of the Strip are living a very miserable life and need everything. UNRWA highlighted in a statement that “the ability to dispose of garbage and treat sewage is severely restricted, while garbage continues to accumulate.”

She said: “Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents are still deprived of adequate shelter, food, medicine and clean water.”

Commenting on the restriction of aid to Gaza, UNRWA said: “When a very small amount of aid arrives, there will of course be a huge rush from the population to obtain it.” She added, “Hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza are waiting for aid to arrive.”

She considered that “the people of Gaza are living a very miserable life and times, and they need everything.” She added, “The only solution is to provide more aid to the people of Gaza.”

In this context, a United Nations spokeswoman said that civilians in the Gaza Strip were forced to live in buildings or camps destroyed by bombing next to huge piles of garbage, and condemned “unbearable conditions” in the Strip.

Louise Waterridge of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) described the extremely harsh living conditions in the Gaza Strip. “It’s really unbearable,” she told reporters in Geneva via video link from southern Gaza.

Waterridge returned on Wednesday after spending four weeks outside the Strip, noting that the situation had deteriorated significantly during that period.

“It has to be the worst ever, and I have no doubt that tomorrow will be the worst ever again,” she added.

Waterridge said that the Gaza Strip was destroyed, explaining that she was shocked upon her return to Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. Waterdridge spoke about the difficulty of bringing fuel to Gaza and distributing it safely, which affects the ability to deliver aid.