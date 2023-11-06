New clash between Israel and the UN. The indignation in Tel Aviv was once again rekindled by words spoken by the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres who today, calling for a ceasefire, defined Gaza as “a children’s cemetery”. The Israeli reaction was immediate with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen replying via social media: “Shame on Antonio Guterres”.

What Guterres said

“The nightmare in the Gaza Strip it’s more than a humanitarian crisis, it is a crisis of humanity. The intensification of the conflict is destroying the lives of many innocent people”, said Guterres, reiterating his condemnation of the Hamas massacres in Israel on 7 October and his appeal for “the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages”: “Nothing justifies the killing, torture, wounding and abduction of civilians”. But then, he added, Gaza “is becoming a cemetery for children”. This “catastrophe underway in the Gaza Strip makes a humanitarian ceasefire is increasingly urgent. The parties involved and the international community must face an immediate and fundamental responsibility: to put an end to this collective suffering and significantly increase humanitarian aid in Gaza”. The UN Secretary General also announced “with its partners humanitarian aid for 1.2 billion dollars to help 2.7 million people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.”

Israel attacks: “The problem in Gaza is Hamas”

Sharp words that triggered Israel’s reaction. “Shame on Antonio Guterres,” Israeli Foreign Minister Cohen responded via a post on X. “Over 30 minors, including a 9-month-old baby and children who witnessed the cold-blooded murder of their parents, are being held in Gaza against their will. In Gaza, the problem is Hamas, not Israel’s actions to eliminate this terrorist organization.”