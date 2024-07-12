Abdullah Abu Daif (Gaza)

The United Nations considered that the Gaza Strip is on the verge of losing an entire generation of children due to the war, noting that destruction and despair are spreading throughout the Strip with the continuation of fighting and forced displacement. This came while the International Committee of the Red Cross considered that the residents of the Strip are struggling to survive, and that the huge needs in Gaza exceed its ability to respond.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that the Gaza Strip is on the verge of losing an entire generation of children due to the Israeli war.

Juliette Touma, UNRWA’s Director of Media and Communications, explained in a post on X yesterday that 600,000 children in Gaza have not been able to go to school since the war began, noting that a large number of schools have been closed and UNRWA schools have been turned into shelters for the displaced.

“This means that if this war continues, we risk losing an entire generation of children,” she added.

“The time children are away from school will make it difficult to make up for their educational losses,” she stressed, calling for a ceasefire for the sake of these children.

In the same context, UNRWA said in a post on its account on the “X” platform yesterday, that “destruction and despair are spreading throughout the Gaza Strip as fighting and forced displacement continue.”

She added: “Palestinian families are still being forcibly displaced, some of them taking refuge in damaged schools and buildings, and others living in temporary tents,” stressing that “safety is not available anywhere in the Strip.”

The UN agency concluded by renewing its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where all Palestinians are feeling “extremely tired and exhausted.”

In this regard, Sarah Davies, a spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, said in a special statement to Al-Ittihad that no one in the Gaza Strip feels safe at the moment, as many people, entire families, people with injuries or disabilities, and the elderly have been displaced – many times over the past nine months.

Every time people are forced to move, they have to find new areas where they can pitch tents if they have them, find sources of water and outlets to buy food, Davis explained.

She described the level of exhaustion – physical, emotional and mental – as “horrific,” but people have no choice.

“Every time people are displaced they risk being separated from their family members, and trying to find people in such chaos when so many people are panicking and rushing is a very difficult task, as people in Gaza struggle to access basic necessities such as food, drinking water, shelter and medical care,” she said.

According to the international spokeswoman, ICRC teams are providing medical support in the field hospital alongside 12 national societies and the Palestine Red Crescent Society to respond to the urgent needs of the community.

In a related context, the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement yesterday that the huge needs in Gaza exceed its ability to respond.

The committee added that residential areas in northern Gaza suffered during the past week from increased fighting, which led to the killing and wounding of large numbers of civilians.

She pointed out that “her hotline has received hundreds of calls in recent days, from people in dire need of help, and that entire families are trapped, and are desperately searching for safety.”

The statement indicated that the Israeli orders were often unclear, which led to a state of confusion and fear among the population.