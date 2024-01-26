Serious accusations against local staff of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) have led to the immediate dismissal of an unspecified number of workers – a dozen, according to the United States – allegedly involved in the Hamas attacks. on October 7, which triggered the Gaza war. The agency is investigating the accusations, made by the Israeli authorities, which have led to the immediate suspension of US funding to the agency in a context of humanitarian crisis and when more than two million inhabitants of the Strip depend on the aid that the agency provides. to survive. The case, which is being investigated, fuels Israel's memorial of grievances against the international organization, highly questioned since the beginning of the war.

“The Israeli authorities have provided UNRWA with information regarding the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks of October 7 in Israel,” explained Philippe Lazzarini, the agency's commissioner general. “To safeguard the agency's ability to provide humanitarian assistance, I have made the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and launch an investigation in order to establish the truth without delay. “Any UNRWA employee who has been involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal proceedings.” Almost all UNRWA employees are local.

After emphasizing that the agency he directs “condemns in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent attacks of October 7” and calling for the “immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages,” Lazzarini describes the Israeli accusations as horrifying, for betraying the values of the UN and also to those who do respond to the organization's mandate. “These chilling allegations come as more than two million people in Gaza depend on the lifesaving assistance the agency has been providing since the start of the war. “Anyone who betrays the fundamental values ​​of the United Nations also betrays those we serve in Gaza, throughout the region and in other parts of the world.”

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, has been informed by Lazzarini about “the very serious accusations” that implicate several members of the agency's staff in the terrorist attacks of October 7 in Israel. “The Secretary-General is horrified by this news and has asked Mr Lazzarini to investigate this matter swiftly and ensure that any UNRWA employee found to have participated in or instigated what occurred on 7 October, or any other activity criminal, be immediately dismissed and referred for possible criminal prosecution. An urgent and comprehensive independent review of UNRWA will be carried out,” Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesman, said in New York.

The United States, Israel's main ally, has taken unilateral measures, announcing the immediate suspension of its funding to the agency for the duration of the investigation. “The United States is extremely concerned about allegations that 12 UNRWA employees may have been involved in the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel,” said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. The United States was the agency's main donor in 2023, so the withdrawal of funds could deal a serious blow to its operation in the midst of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

According to the spokesperson, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has already contacted Guterres to “emphasize the need for a rapid and exhaustive investigation,” as promised by the top UN official in his office. first reaction to the announcement. The US government has applauded the speed of his reaction, as well as his promise to take “strong measures if the accusations are true.”

The UN has been in the crosshairs of Israeli diplomacy since a speech by Guterres attributed the ongoing war, among other factors, to the decades of occupation. “This war has not emerged from nowhere,” said the UN official at the end of October in a speech in which the Israeli Government asked for his resignation and in which Guterres later reaffirmed himself. In December, Israel accused him of supporting the kidnapping of children and the rape of women for pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza. It has also blocked the granting or renewal of visas to workers of the organization, including some managers.

UNRWA is not the only agency in question; The World Health Organization (WHO) has also been plagued by accusations of collusion with Hamas. Its general director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, accused the Government of Israel this Friday of making “false complaints” against the agency that may even “endanger” its workers, a day after an Israeli representative publicly disfigured the alleged “collusion” of the organization with Hamas.

UNRWA is the United Nations assistance agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East. The United Nations General Assembly created it in 1949 with the mandate to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to Palestine refugees, in theory provisionally, “pending a just and lasting solution to their situation” that has never been achieved. It is present in Gaza, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

