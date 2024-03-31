NGO workers, people who say they support the Palestinian cause and even United Nations officials accuse Israel of not providing enough humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip, who face a harsh reality since Hamas massacred Israeli territory and began the war in the Middle East. However, figures from the UN itself call these statements into question.

Statistics from the organization's World Food Program (WFP), released since the start of the conflict in October last year, reveal that the State of Israel has provided more than enough food to meet the needs of the entire population of the Palestinian enclave throughout the period in which operations to dismantle the terrorist group take place in the Strip.

“More than 950 tons of food are available in Egypt, near the Gaza border, enough to feed 488,000 people for a week. In Gaza, WFP has 3,122 tons of canned tuna and wheat flour. In the West Bank and Jerusalem , 1,157 tons of wheat flour, olive oil and vegetable oils, lentils and chickpeas”, says an excerpt from a report released by the United Nations in October.

However, one of the biggest obstacles to the entry of these supplies into the enclave is the instigator of the war, Hamas, accused of regularly stealing and diverting aid intended for civilians, in order to feed the terrorists who continue bombing Israel. Earlier this month, the Israeli Army said it had eliminated a senior militia official, Muhammad Abu Hasna, who worked inside a UN agency UNRWA facility in Rafah, and was accused of stealing humanitarian aid.

This becomes more evident in the speech of WFP's deputy executive director and director of operations, Carl Skau. “WFP and our partners have food supplies ready, at the border and in the region, to feed all 2.2 million people in Gaza – but transporting food to and within Gaza is like trying to navigate a maze, with obstacles at every turn. corner,” he said.

According to the NGO American Israel Public Affairs Committee (APAIC), Tel Aviv is facilitating the entry of huge amounts of humanitarian aid and assistance into Gaza, which includes food, water, medicine and other supplies. However, the arrival of such items to civilians comes up against the ineffective coordination of the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations in the processing and distribution of aid, and the complications caused on purpose by the militias operating in the enclave, in order to increase regional tensions.

Hamas, which plunged the population of Gaza into poverty, is also accused of using the elements received for military purposes against the State of Israel, as fuel. In November, a month after the conflict began, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the terrorist group was appropriating fuel stored in hospitals in the Strip.

The Israeli military intercepted recordings by the country's intelligence services, in which two men, one identified as a “Gaza resident and Hamas commander” and the other as a “hospital employee”, discuss in Arabic the removal of fuel from the stocks of a local hospital. According to the audios, the so-called Hamas commander claims to be taking fuel from the hospital's stocks “because he is working for the good of the country”, while the hospital employee expresses “concerns” about the impact of this action on the functioning of the health unit .

Faced with false accusations that they do not provide aid to civilians, the IDF reported that, since October 21, Tel Aviv has been mobilizing, together with other countries, to provide sustenance to the population of the enclave through the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (Cogat), which works alongside the Palestinian Authority and diplomats to facilitate the entry of supplies.

Through its website, the Israeli government last month released its updated figures on aid sent to Gaza since the start of the war. According to reports, 234,930 tons of humanitarian aid were transferred to Gaza, including 155,560 tons of food; 16,920 tons of medical supplies; 24,120 tons of shelter supplies and 16,670 tons of other unspecified supplies.

According to Cogat, this Tuesday alone (26) 258 humanitarian aid trucks were sent, inspected and transferred to the Strip by Israel via the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana routes; 116 trucks transferred by UN-linked aid agencies; 25 private sector food aid trucks coordinated to northern Gaza; 25 aid trucks transferred to Gaza via Jordanian routes; and 125 packages (weighing one ton each) of humanitarian aid were dropped by air over northern Gaza.

Humanitarian aid is sent to the Palestinian enclave through Egypt, but first undergoes security inspection by Israel to ensure that no weapons or materials that could be used for military purposes by the terrorist organization Hamas enter Gaza. After that, it is sent to the Strip through the Rafah crossing, located in the south of the region. The security measures taken to inspect the aid come due to previous attempts to illegally send smuggled weapons, ammunition and explosives to Gaza under the guise of humanitarian aid.

Also on Tuesday (26), four tankers with cooking gas and four with fuel entered the enclave intended for the operation of essential infrastructure in Gaza. In addition, four mobile desalination units entered to supply water to the population located in the Rafah area.

More than 20 bakeries currently operate in the enclave, providing more than two million loaves of bread per day to the population. The IDF also halts operations to allow for the movement of humanitarian aid.

Rebutting the accusations against Israel, the American government considered, last week, that the country is guaranteeing compliance with international law and is not blocking humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

The support is the result of information provided by a “credible, high-level official who has the ability and authority to make decisions and make commitments on the issues at the heart of the assurances,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, referring to reference to the letter sent by the Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant.

“We have had ongoing assessments of Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law. We do not consider any violation, either with regard to the conduct of war or with regard to the provision of humanitarian assistance. We see these guarantees through the ongoing work we do,” he said.