UN expresses concerns about the situation in Gaza, which is becoming ‘increasingly apocalyptic’

Several UN organizations expressed their concerns on Monday about Israel’s new offensive, which this time is not limited to northern Gaza but extends across the entire Gaza Strip. According to António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, in a statement to be “extremely concerned” by the resurgence of violence in Gaza.

“The UN continues to call on the Israeli Defense Forces to avoid further actions that would worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and to spare civilians further suffering,” Guterres wrote. “The people who need to be evacuated have nowhere to go safely and have to live on very little.”

Martin Griffiths, who is UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, writes on X that “every time we think things can’t get any more apocalyptic in Gaza, they do.” At least 900 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s offensive restarted.

“People are being ordered to move again, with little to survive on, forced to make one impossible choice after another,” said Griffiths. “Such blatant disregard for humanity must stop.”