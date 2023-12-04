UN expresses concerns about the situation in Gaza, which is becoming ‘increasingly apocalyptic’
Several UN organizations expressed their concerns on Monday about Israel’s new offensive, which this time is not limited to northern Gaza but extends across the entire Gaza Strip. According to António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, in a statement to be “extremely concerned” by the resurgence of violence in Gaza.
“The UN continues to call on the Israeli Defense Forces to avoid further actions that would worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and to spare civilians further suffering,” Guterres wrote. “The people who need to be evacuated have nowhere to go safely and have to live on very little.”
Martin Griffiths, who is UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, writes on X that “every time we think things can’t get any more apocalyptic in Gaza, they do.” At least 900 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s offensive restarted.
“People are being ordered to move again, with little to survive on, forced to make one impossible choice after another,” said Griffiths. “Such blatant disregard for humanity must stop.”
Israel: Two Palestinian civilians dead for every Hamas fighter killed
For every Hamas fighter killed in Gaza, Israel has killed two Palestinian civilians. Senior Israeli military officials told the AFP news agency. Israel thus indirectly admits that the death toll of almost 16,000 used by the authorities in Gaza is correct.
According to the Israeli military, around 5,000 Hamas fighters have been killed since the start of the war. The fact that the number of civilian casualties is so high is partly due to Hamas, which uses civilians as human shields. “Hopefully the ratio will be much lower in the coming phase of the war,” the anonymous officials said, according to AFP. “I can assure that we are doing everything we can to limit the number of civilian casualties. But this is part of the consequences of war.”
CNN: Hospital in northern Gaza targeted
A hospital was again attacked by Israeli troops in both northern Gaza on the night of Monday to Tuesday. According to CNN it concerns the Kamal Adwan hospital, one of the few functioning hospitals in northern Gaza, which appears to have been targeted.
According to the American channel, a journalist on site said that the hospital was damaged “by the heavy shrapnel that fell on the hospital building.” People near the hospital would be shot at.
