Aden (Union)

Yesterday, the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, met with the head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, in the city of Aden.

During the meeting, Grundberg expressed his concern about the situation of UN employees detained by the Houthis in Sana’a, renewing the call made by the UN Secretary-General for their immediate release.

The United Nations mission in Yemen reported that “Grundberg and Al-Alimi exchanged views on the urgent need for constructive dialogue aimed at de-escalation on a broader scale throughout Yemen.”

The day before yesterday, Grundberg called for a constructive dialogue to achieve peace and de-escalation in the country, saying: “He concluded a visit to Muscat, where he held meetings with senior Omani officials.” The UN envoy stressed “the importance of putting the interests of the Yemenis first,” calling for constructive dialogue.

Last June, Guterres called for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN staff detained in Yemen by the Houthis.