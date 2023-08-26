The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterresexpressed this Friday “concern” about the “attempts to undermine” the results of the elections in Guatemalawho gave victory last Sunday to the Social Democrat Bernardo Arevalo de Leon.

The spokeswoman for the General Secretariat, Florencia Soto, asked this Thursday about the latest developments in Guatemala during her daily press conference, referred to “reports” about “Prosecutor’s Office actions against members of the (Supreme) Electoral Tribunalelectoral committees and political parties”.

Guterres -said Soto- “remember that the electoral institutions should undertake their work independently, respecting the freedom of expression of the will of the voters.”

The UN He pointed out that the second round of elections in the country, this past August 20, “was held in an orderly manner” and referred to the conclusions in this regard of the electoral observers of the Organization of American States and the European Union.

Arévalo de León, candidate of the Seed Movement, surpassed former first lady Sandra Torres Casanova in the presidential election last Sunday, of the National Unit of Hope (UNE), after several attempts by the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office) to separate him from the process.

The elected president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo.

The day before, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) published a resolution in which warned of a possible assassination against the president-electToday is the Vice President, Karin Herrera, and she asked the State of Guatemala to take measures to protect their lives.

In the document, the IACHR indicated that it has been informed that Arévalo was subjected to “surveillance, monitoring, smear campaigns, and death threats,” which have increased after the second round of elections.

EFE