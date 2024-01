UN Secretary-General António Guterres | Photo: EFE/EPA/EDUARDO MUNOZ

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, expressed this Wednesday (10) his “great concern” about the situation of violence in Ecuador, caused by armed criminal groups linked to drug trafficking.

In a statement, Guterres “vehemently condemned these criminal acts of violence” in the South American country and sent a message of “solidarity” to the Ecuadorian people.

Ecuador is experiencing public security chaos, which led President Daniel Noboa to declare the existence of an “internal armed conflict” in the country, in response to the violent actions of criminal organizations that the government classified as terrorists. Noboa stated that he “does not intend to negotiate or give in to these groups, which threaten the security and sovereignty of the country.”

“The Secretary-General is very alarmed by the deterioration of the situation in the country, as well as by its disturbing impact on the lives of Ecuadorians,” said Guterres' advisor, Stéphane Dujarric.