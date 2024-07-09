Geneva (Union)

A recent increase in child deaths due to malnutrition in the Gaza Strip indicates that famine is spreading throughout the territory, a group of independent human rights experts commissioned by the United Nations said yesterday.

Health authorities in Gaza say at least 33 children have died from malnutrition, most of them in the northern areas that until recently were subjected to the heaviest bombardment in the Israeli military campaign.

The group of 11 experts said in a statement that three children aged 13, 9 and 6 months had died from malnutrition in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza since the end of May.