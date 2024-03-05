Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

The United Nations Group of Experts on Human Rights in Nicaragua made an appeal this Tuesday (5) for other countries to denounce the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in The Hague, in the Netherlands, due to crimes against humanity carried out by the Sandinista regime.

Last week, experts had released a report describing these crimes, which have intensified since 2018, when large protests for democracy took place in Nicaragua. Since then, Ortega's dictatorship has increased persecution against the Church, civil society organizations, oppositionists and the press.

Ángela Buitrago, a member of the UN expert group, told the EFE agency that any country that is a signatory to the Human Rights Convention can denounce Nicaragua to the ICJ.

Among the crimes cited are declarations of statelessness of opponents and torture. “And we are also talking about the issue of crimes of extrajudicial execution, [que] it can be a crime conceived as against humanity and in these cases we have a large catalog of violations”, said Buitrago.

Despite this history, last Friday (1st), the Ortega regime filed a lawsuit with the ICJ against Germany, alleging that the European country violated the Genocide Convention by supporting Israel in the war against the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza. .