Amnesty International organizes a demonstration in front of the Embassy of Iran in Madrid, Spain, on 6 September 2022, to express its condemnation of the death of young Mahsa Amini, arrested for not wearing the headscarf correctly, and to ask the Iranian authorities to stop repression of protests. | Photo: EFE / Rodrigo Jiménez

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, said this Monday (20th) that young Mahsa Amini died as a result of being beaten by agents of the so-called “morality police” for not complying with the strict Iranian dress code.

Rehman argued that this assassination and the subsequent crackdown on protests stemming from it could be considered crimes against humanity.

“Amini’s death was not an isolated event, but the latest in a series of acts of extreme violence against women and girls,” said the rapporteur in the presentation of a report at the UN Human Rights Council, which is meeting in Geneva.

In this sense, Rehman assured that human rights violations in Iran increased in 2022, especially after the murder of the young woman.

According to the United Nations, around 500 people were sentenced to death that year, including two minors and 13 women.

So far in 2023, Iran has executed 143 individuals.

The UN Rapporteur also expressed concern about the mass poisonings reported in schools for girls, as well as the persecution and discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities in the country, particularly the Kurdish, Baloch and Bahá’í communities.