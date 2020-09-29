All warring parties in Yemen commit serious crimes, write UN experts in a new report. The human rights activist Melissa Parke demands accountability.

taz: Ms. Parke, your new one will be on Tuesday report on the war in Yemen presented to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. In it you speak of a pandemic, but you do not mean Corona?

Melissa Parke: Covid-19 is devastating, but there is an even bigger pandemic that is causing suffering to the people of Yemen: impunity. All parties to the conflict in Yemen commit serious violations of human rights and international law without any consequences for the perpetrators. This encourages them to commit further and even more serious injuries.

What kind of action is it about?

Air strikes and other bombings where no distinction is made between civilian and military targets. Landmines, arbitrary arrests and kidnappings, torture and sexual violence. In addition, an entire generation is being deprived of their education by recruiting children to use in acts of war.

They said that all parties to the conflict were guilty, Yemen’s government as well as the Houthi rebels, but also the Arab military coalition allied with the government and the South Yemeni separatists. Doesn’t such a statement dilute important differences?

The only parties in Yemen that have planes in the sky are the Saudi Arabia-led coalition and the Emirates. All injuries caused by air strikes are the responsibility of the coalition. Landmines are mostly used by the Houthis, and when it comes to recruiting children, most of the injuries are committed by the Houthis. But other parties do the same. All parties in turn violate the right to freedom of movement and freedom of expression, make people disappear and commit torture. There are no good guys in this conflict, nobody here has clean hands.

The mandate of your expert group set up by the UN Human Rights Council includes the collection and analysis of information. How do you proceed?

There were many challenges this year. We had no access to Yemen or the coalition countries and had to work with restrictions from Covid-19. We had to severely limit our field visits and conduct video interviews. But we were still able to conduct more than 400 interviews in the reporting period. We have obtained confirmation via satellite images. An employee also evaluates statements made by the conflicting parties on social media.

Melissa Parke, 54, is a member of the expert group on Yemen established by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in 2017. The lawyer sat for the Australian Labor Party in Parliament in Canberra and served as Minister for International Development in 2013.

How big is your team?

About twenty people including investigators, analysts, interpreters and administrators. You worked from Beirut until the explosion (in the port of the city on August 4th)that destroyed our office and slightly injured some employees. This further hampered our work after some employees had to move before the explosion because of Covid. We experts were limited to our home countries; normally we would travel to Beirut and the region regularly.

In your report you demand for the first time that the UN Security Council refer the Yemen case to the International Criminal Court (ICC). With what aim?

It would send a strong signal: that no one is above the law and that the international community recognizes the gravity of the crimes. The current impunity also has an impact on the international community. UN member states are ramping up their arms shipments to conflicting parties, despite the abundance of evidence of serious violations of international humanitarian law. Nobody – not a party to the conflict and not a UN member – can say that they did not know anything about it.

Why hasn’t the Security Council referred the case to The Hague over the past six years?

Some permanent members are involved in the sense that they are supplying weapons. They may not have any incentive to call the ICC. But they must do their duty and refer the case. The international community must take action if we don’t all want blood on our hands from knowingly ignoring the injuries.

In the report, you highlight three countries that are permanent members of the Security Council: France, the UK and the US.

The states we mention – we also named Canada and Iran – have a particularly great influence on the parties to the conflict in Yemen. Under international law, they are obliged to use this influence in accordance with international humanitarian law.

However, other states also supply weapons.

We named the ones that sell the most.

Germany is not mentioned. Has that to do with the fact that the federal government has stopped arms deals with the Saudis after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and has not yet resumed it?

Germany supports our work very much. Other countries should also stop their arms sales to the conflicting parties. As a non-permanent member of the Security Council, Germany can currently also be a strong advocate for integrating human rights into the work of the Security Council. At the moment there is a kind of separation in the UN: human rights are dealt with in Geneva, security issues in New York. But both are related. I hope our work is also reflected in the Security Council’s agenda.