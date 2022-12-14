Iran was expelled on Wednesday from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, the UN’s main gender body, in response to a crackdown on protests sparked by the death of a young woman arrested for wearing the headscarf inappropriately.

At the proposal of the United States, the members of the Economic and Social Committee of the United Nations approved the measure with 29 votes in favour, eight against and 16 abstentions.

Iran, which had joined the Commission on the Status of Women this year with a four-year term, will thus be excluded from this forum, made up of 45 countries.

“The commission is the main UN body to promote gender equality and empower women. It cannot do its important work if it is undermined from within. Iran’s presence at this time is an ugly stain on the commission’s credibility,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in introducing the resolution.

The United States had already announced in early November its intention to seek the expulsion of Iran and its initiative received wide support among the countries of the European Union and other of its allies, such as Australia, Canada and Israel.

Latin American countries that are among the 54 members of the Economic and Social Committee, such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Panama and Peru, also voted in favor, while Mexico abstained.

On the other hand, other countries were very critical of the initiative, such as Russia, China, Nicaragua and Belarus, who voted against it and accused Washington of acting for political reasons and using double standards.

During this Wednesday’s meeting, Russia requested that, before the decision, the Economic and Social Council request a legal opinion on the legality of the measure, a request that was rejected in a vote because Moscow did not submit it in writing with at least 24 hours in advance, as established by rules.

The Iranian ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Jalil Iravani, described the decision to expel his country from the Commission as “illegal” and denounced that there is no precedent for a similar measure.

In addition, Iravani stated that the decision is based on “baseless allegations and fabricated arguments” and emphasized that it is the result solely of US “hostility” towards the Iranian government.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement that Iran’s expulsion is a step forward in bringing Tehran to account “for its long history of discrimination and cruelty against women and girls.”

However, the NGO called on the international community to put real pressure on the Iranian government to “end its campaign of violence” and to pursue those responsible for human rights violations.

The uprisings in Iran began with the death in September of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish girl, after being arrested by the Morality Police for not wearing the headscarf properly, but they have evolved and now protesters are calling for the end of the Islamic Republic founded by the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979.

During the demonstrations, at least 2,000 people were accused of various crimes and 11 of them were sentenced to death.

So far, Iran has hanged two 23-year-old prisoners for their involvement in the protests, the latest of them this week in a public execution in the city of Mashad, hanging from the highest mast of a crane.

Human rights organizations such as Amnesty International denounced the trials as “farces”, in addition to describing them as “unjust” and representing “a revenge”.

In the nearly three months of protests, more than 400 people have died and at least 15,000 have been detained, according to the Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights.

Strong police repression has led to harsh international condemnation and sanctions from Western countries.