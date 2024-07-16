Gaza (Union)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed that every place in Gaza is a “potential death zone.” This came in a post on the UN Secretary-General’s account on the “X” platform yesterday. Guterres said that the destruction in Gaza is “incomprehensible and unacceptable, there is no safe place,” and the UN Secretary-General called on all parties to “show political courage and the will to reach an agreement.” Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza, ignoring the UN Security Council resolutions to stop it immediately, and the International Court of Justice orders to take measures to prevent acts of genocide, and to improve the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza. Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said yesterday that she discussed with representatives of Arab countries in the Council the need to complete ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip. Greenfield wrote on the “X” platform: “The progress made towards an immediate ceasefire with the release of detainees within the framework of UN Security Council Resolution 2735 was discussed.”