The participants in the Political Dialogue Forum session ended their session in Geneva in a positive atmosphere, after meetings that lasted 3 continuous days, in which the committee concluded some organizational items for the political process in Libya.

After the members of the forum reached these items, everyone agreed that any political faction that would oppose what was achieved would be within the range of international sanctions. This path was originally agreed upon at the “Berlin 2” conference.

Sanctions.. for the first time

At the beginning of the session, the atmosphere in the forum became tense when the UN Special Envoy to Libya, Jan Kubis, attacked the obstructionists of the political dialogue, and called on everyone to stand up to their responsibilities to complete the elections on time next December, waving the sanctions paper in front of the obstructionists.

Firmly, Kubis said: “Time is not on your side, as there are only 179 days left to reach the elections, and no progress has been made so far despite the efforts of the Legal Committee to develop a proposal for the constitutional rule.”

He continued: “The forum’s deliberations will be referred to the stakeholders to give them the last opportunity to carry out their responsibilities, and the advisory committee has reached opinions that can be the basis for your deliberations and the basis for setting a constitutional basis. Also, the departure of the forum’s members from Switzerland without a decision is not on the table and there is no room for further delay.”

In a tone bearing a festive tone, he concluded that “the presidential and parliamentary elections must take place in accordance with the road map, and be accepted by all. The future of Libya and its sovereignty cannot be in the hands of those who put their personal interest at the expense of the country’s interest.”

At the end of the forum, “Sky News Arabia” contacted sources close to the participating members and informed us of what had been agreed upon.

According to these sources, the members of the committee unanimously agreed that the presidential candidate should not hold a foreign nationality, and that he should not have been convicted by a final court ruling, and if he wins, he is considered to have resigned from any political or military position he holds, and that voting for the election of the president will be directly by the Libyan people with a system secret ballot.

As for the House of Representatives, it will be formed of the Houses of Representatives and Senate, with the first being in the city of Benghazi and the second in the city of Sabha, provided that the representation of women in the next parliament shall not be less than 30% and the representation of cultural components in Parliament shall not be less than 3% for each component.

The sources continue that committees will be formed to communicate with the Presidential Council, the Supreme Council of State, the government, the 5 + 5 Committee, the Constitution Commission and the Electoral Commission.

As for ensuring adherence to the foregoing, the sources say that in cooperation with international powers, the forum members agreed to consider anyone who violates the outcome of the session an obstruction to the political process and should be punished.

Unprecedented results

Political analyst Ibrahim Al-Fitouri comments on these results that deciding how the president will be elected within the dialogue forum and his support for the decision to impose sanctions on those who obstruct what was reached within the forum is a positive point and a message sent to everyone who authorizes himself that he is able to disrupt the political track in the country.

Al-Fitouri added to “Sky News Arabia”, that the “Berlin 2” conference was clearly able to influence everyone to end differences and divisions to achieve the goal, and that the threat of imposing sanctions may end the farces that the Libyan arena witnessed during this period.

Al-Fitouri noted that the session that was shown on the air today is different from the previous dialogue sessions. Where all members of the forum appeared in a state of relative consensus until the management of disputes was in the required manner, away from what was previously presented.

According to the same spokesman, the ball is now in the court of the House of Representatives and the State Council, after clarifying clauses have been approved that will help in approving the constitutional rule.

As for the threats made by the terrorist organization of the Brotherhood in the last period to use weapons if the elections were held against their liking, Al-Fitouri expected that they will now be within the range of sanctions, and that what happened previously in 2014 will not be repeated, in reference to the terrorist organization’s “Dawn of Libya” terrorist operation against Libyans as punishment for his loss in the parliamentary elections at the time.

“Muljam” decision for the Brotherhood

On the same point, political analyst Muhammad al-Ghariani told “Sky News Arabia” that the Brotherhood’s threats should have had a decision to curb their “diabolical ideas” with which they want to ruin the country.

Gharyani praised the forum’s decision to impose sanctions on obstructionists and those who waved violently, noting that the leaks of what was agreed upon today are positive and will set things straight.

Regarding the election of the president by direct secret ballot, he mentioned that it was one of the main demands of the Libyans, but it was not suitable for the desire of the political Islam groups in the country. Therefore, it was reached to protect decisions with penalties for obstructionists.