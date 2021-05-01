The unity and the spirit of resistance of the population make it impossible for the new government to go back to business, according to the UN expert. Meanwhile, Myanmar’s economy is in free fall, with millions of people starving.

D.he rallies for democracy and against military rule after the coup in Myanmar have united the population in an unprecedented manner, according to the UN. “This strong unit has caused the military unexpected difficulties in consolidating power,” said the UN special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, to the United Nations Security Council in New York on Friday.

Under these circumstances, the new government will not be able to adopt an orderly leadership of the country. Schraner Burgener’s speech at the session behind closed doors is available to the German Press Agency.

Violence and famine

Meanwhile, the situation in the country is deteriorating in all areas, said the special envoy. The UN estimates that the escalation of violence in Myanmar has resulted in 20,000 displaced people in the country and almost 10,000 refugees in neighboring countries. Poverty and Covid-19 spread – around 3.4 million people could suffer from hunger, according to the UN.

Since the coup three months ago, the military has been cracking down on immense popular resistance with brutal severity. Peaceful demonstrations are also repeatedly and bloodily suppressed. Prisoner Aid organizations estimate that at least 755 people have been killed and nearly 4,500 are currently in custody. There is also repeated talk of severe torture.

Free fall economy

Over the past decade, Myanmar has often been cited as one of Asia’s most promising markets. But in the face of the current unrest, investors are starting to pull out of the country. The economy is in free fall. The World Bank predicts a 10 percent decline in economic management in 2021 because trade was disrupted and parts of the country could not be governed. Despite Western sanctions and growing pressure from Asian governments, the junta has so far been unwilling to give up power.